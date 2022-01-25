Lobbyist says former Oklahoma lawmaker sexually assaulted her at New Year’s party

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said former state lawmaker Jose Cruz cornered her in a bathroom and sexually assaulted her while at a party last month before pleading with her not to tell anyone.

Sarah Rivin, who works as the state director of government relations for the American Heart Association, told The Oklahoman she hosted a New Year’s Eve party at her Oklahoma City apartment that Cruz and his wife attended as invited guests. Around 10 p.m., Rivin went into the bathroom to fix her lipstick before taking a photo with some friends when Cruz followed her in and shut the door behind him, Rivin told The Oklahoman.

Cruz complimented Rivin’s legs and said, “I just can’t stop watching you,” Rivin said. Cruz then ran his hand up her leg and blocked Rivin from leaving the bathroom before eventually moving out of the way.

“I know I made it clear I wanted it to stop,” said Rivin, 33. “He said some inappropriate things, and he touched me inappropriately. I know I made it clear I was uncomfortable.”

Rivin said she “was blocked in” the bathroom.

“I wanted to get out of that bathroom as fast as I could,” she said.