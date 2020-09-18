Letter promoting voter registration causes some confusion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A mass mailing intended to boost voter registration has instead confused many of the form letter's recipients, state election officials and the Tulsa nonprofit organization responsible say.

OKVote, in a statement on its website, says it hired a direct mail company to identify Oklahomans who had recently moved and were not registered to vote.

Those people — about 31,000 in all — received a preprinted voter registration form and a letter stating that, according to state election board records, they were not registered to vote at their current address.

But some of those receiving the letter — OKVote says 1%-2% in the statement on its website — are properly registered to vote. Others thought the mailing simply inappropriate.

The mailings do not solicit money and do not appear to direct recipients to a particular party or candidate.