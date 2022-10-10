Legislature won't try to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes from recent special session

The Oklahoma Legislature will not try to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes of three bills approved in special session on Sept. 29, spokesmen for the House and Senate said Monday.

The vetoed bills appropriated a total of about $24.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to the Oklahoma Arts Council, OETA and emergency management.

The legislation passed by wide margins in both the House and Senate, but Alex Gerszewski, an aide to Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in a text Monday afternoon that appropriations will be dealt with in regular session, which begins Feb. 6.

About a half-hour later, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, issued a written statement saying the House was willing to come back if the Senate would take up tax cut legislation already passed by the House.

"At a minimum, a moratorium on the grocery tax like the one the House has passed repeatedly would provide long overdue relief to Oklahomans fighting historic inflation," McCall said.

"The House is open to any options to provide the inflation relief Oklahomans deserve. Absent that action by the Senate, the House does not plan to be back in special session for overrides or any other purpose."

The Senate has resisted straight-up tax cuts because of the difficulty recovering lost revenue in economic downturns. Several alternatives, including temporary moratoriums and rebates, have been suggested.

Another ARPA funding package in limbo because of a disagreement between House and Senate leadership was not brought to a vote in the Sept. 29 session and thus also appears to be headed for reconsideration in regular session.