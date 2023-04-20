The Oklahoma House and Senate on Thursday passed and sent to the governor legislation billed as essential to keeping the state's colleges and universities competitive in athletics.

Senate Bill 840, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, essentially deregulates the burgeoning opportunities for student-athletes to be compensated for the commercial use of name, image and likeness, known as NIL.

Current Oklahoma law regulates NIL more than most states, which lawmakers have said puts the state's collegiate athletic teams at a disadvantage. For instance, Oklahoma's requirement that individuals representing athletes in NIL matters be attorneys or registered agents is deemed too restrictive.

According to SB 840's House sponsor, Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, the measure was written in consultation with the University of Oklahoma and other athletic departments. Many of those have set up separate but affiliated entities to help athletes navigate the NIL waters.

In particular, they say they're looking out for athletes in sports other than football and basketball for whom NIL payouts are much smaller.

However, the bill also bars the use of school or team logos or facilities without permission and/or compensation.

Features of the bill sent to Stitt on Thursday, according to a House staff summary, include:

• Repeals the requirement that representation must be licensed or registered.

• Allows colleges and universities to support opportunities for student athletes to be compensated for NIL.

• Prohibits a student from using a school's logo to secure NIL compensation.

• Allows a college to establish agreements with a third-party entity to facilitate NIL activities on its behalf.

• Allows colleges to require student athletes take courses in contracts and financial literacy.

• Allows colleges and universities to adopt reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions to prevent a student's NIL activities from interfering with team activities, school operations, and the use of school facilities.

• Allows a college or university to be compensated for the use of its logo or facilities in relation to NIL activities.