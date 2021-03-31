Legislature passes, governor to immediately sign two controversial education bills

Under current law, districts use the larger of their past two years' enrollments to calculate state aid and the larger of the past two years or the first nine weeks of the current year to determine mid-year adjustments.

HB 2078 shortens that "look-back" to one year, or the first nine weeks for the mid-year adjustment.

Supporters of the bill say the change is more fair and will cut down on the double-counting of students who move. The State Department of Education says about 15,000 students are "double counted" in a typical year, but that figure grew to more than 55,000 during the pandemic as more students switched to virtual schools such as Epic.

The two-year "look back" is supposed to smooth out fluctuations in attendance for budgeting purposes and allow districts suffering large enrollment drops to adjust.

The measure passed the House 68-30 on Feb. 24, with some rural Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

The pattern repeated on Wednesday, with 11 nonmetro Republicans joining eight Democrats in voting nay.