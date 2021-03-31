Legislature passes, governor to immediately sign two controversial education bills

Two hotly disputed education reform measures took the express elevator to Gov. Kevin Stitt's office Wednesday after completing relatively brief sojourns through the House and Senate.
Stitt planned to sign both bills Wednesday afternoon.
Both bills were opposed by the state's major education associations. Wednesday's votes cut off rising pressure on rural Republican lawmakers, who were being told their schools would be negatively affected by the measures.
House Bill 2078, by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, changes the formula for distributing state aid to Oklahoma's public schools, while Senate Bill 783, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, removes most barriers for students to transfer among districts at any time during the school year.
HB 2078 passed the Senate 27-19, and SB 783 got through the House 65-30 a few hours later.
In arguing for the bills, House and Senate leadership found themselves in the uncomfortable position of arguing that the two measures were both transformative and not all that big of a deal — an argument somewhat undercut by Stitt's eagerness to sign them hours after passage.
Proponents said the measures allow for greater parental choice and more efficient funding because state aid will more closely "follow the student."
Opponents were unconvinced.
"When someone says the money follows the student, I say follow the money," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa.
Waldron and others predicted that the two bills taken together and with other actions that could potentially send millions in tax dollars to privately operated schools will create a free-for-all that leaves most schools poorer than ever.
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat denied such would be the case.
"This is a very minor reform in the whole scheme of reforms we would wish to do," Treat said in debating for the funding formula bill.
HB 2078 does not add to or subtract from the overall amount of state aid but does alter — some say significantly — how much individual districts receive. It also allows them to hold more money in reserve.
The bill is not effective until the 2022-23 school year.
Generally, districts losing students will see their state aid shrink more quickly, while growing districts will receive increased allocations sooner.
Under current law, districts use the larger of their past two years' enrollments to calculate state aid and the larger of the past two years or the first nine weeks of the current year to determine mid-year adjustments.
HB 2078 shortens that "look-back" to one year, or the first nine weeks for the mid-year adjustment.
Supporters of the bill say the change is more fair and will cut down on the double-counting of students who move. The State Department of Education says about 15,000 students are "double counted" in a typical year, but that figure grew to more than 55,000 during the pandemic as more students switched to virtual schools such as Epic.
The two-year "look back" is supposed to smooth out fluctuations in attendance for budgeting purposes and allow districts suffering large enrollment drops to adjust.
The measure passed the House 68-30 on Feb. 24, with some rural Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.
The pattern repeated on Wednesday, with 11 nonmetro Republicans joining eight Democrats in voting nay.
SB 783 requires districts to accept transfers provided they have room and the transferring student meets attendance and behavior standards. School officials say they typically accept such transfer requests anyway, but SB 783 mandates that they be accepted at any time during the school year.