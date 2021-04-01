Legislature passes, governor signs two controversial education bills

Two hotly disputed education reform measures that described as both transformative and not that big of a deal shot through the Oklahoma House and Senate and were signed into law within hours by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday.

Stitt left no doubt about his opinion on the matter.

“This is a monumental day for education reform in Oklahoma,” said Stitt. “Education is not one-size-fits-all, and these bills allow parents and students to have the freedom to attend the best public school for them regardless of their ZIP code.

"Additionally, modernizing the funding formula ensures funding follows the student, not the school. These reforms are vital to getting Oklahoma to be a Top Ten state in education and I am proud of this Republican legislature for its dedication to putting students first.”

House Bill 2078 , by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, changes the formula for distributing state aid to Oklahoma's public schools, while Senate Bill 783 , by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, removes most barriers to student transfers among districts at any time during the school year, providing those students meet discipline and attendance standards and the receiving school has room. HB 2078 passed the Senate 27-19, and SB 783 got through the House 65-30 a few hours later.

Both bills were opposed by the state's major education associations and many local districts. Under questioning from colleagues, neither of the members presenting Wednesday's bills could name a superintendent or education official who supported the legislation.

"Today marks one step forward and two steps back for public education," said state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. "While Senate Bill 783 holds real promise for many families and students, House Bill 2078 unfortunately compromises any gains that would come with open transfers. "Children in rural Oklahoma deserve to have a high quality education and HB 2078 potentially jeopardizes that. This bill removes financial safeguards meant to protect all students from the impact of abrupt changes in the local economy. Kids will lose when schools are forced to make sudden cuts in essential services and opportunities which provide access to a well-rounded education."

Wednesday's votes cut off mounting pressure on rural Republican lawmakers, who were being told their schools would be negatively affected by the measures.

As it was, 11 Republicans in the Senate and 16 in the House, most of them representing rural constituencies, voted against the measures.

The more directly impactful of the two is probably HB 2078, although it is not effective until the 2022-23 school year.

More than most states, Oklahoma depends on its state aid formula to even out funding across districts and to compensate for relatively low property taxes — historically the source of school funding in most states.

HB 2078 does not change the overall amount of state aid but does alter — some say significantly — how much individual districts receive. It also allows districts to hold more money in reserve in order to contend with potential funding swings.

Generally, districts losing students will see their state aid shrink more quickly, while growing districts will receive increased allocations sooner.

HB 2078 shortens that "look-back" to one year, or the first nine weeks for the mid-year adjustment. Thus funding, the argument goes, will more accurately reflect current enrollment.