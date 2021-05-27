Legislature closes session, GOP leadership calls it most productive in history

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday left the Capitol, closing the door on a session that GOP leaders called the most productive in recent history.
“I think this is the most comprehensive session that I have seen in the nine years of my service I have experienced here the House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
McCall got a reduction in the corporate and personal income tax rates and expanded broadband.
“Every legislative session you hope to come in and if you can get just three big items done it is somewhat a successful session because of the way the government is structured,” McCall said.
The session included increases in funding for education, redistricting, funding the expansion of Medicaid, increasing the caps for the Equal Opportunity Scholarship fund and increasing transfer opportunities for students. It also included a new program designed to bring more television and film production to the state.
“This is the most successful session I have ever been a part of,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “We were able to put back nearly $1 billion in savings just a year after we had to cut $1.3 billion. (We) continued our investment in public education, record investments there, another $210 million all in, but also giving kids regardless of their zip code or income, the ability to go to the school of their choice was a huge, huge deal.”
The session was much more amicable than last session where legislative leaders were at odds with Gov. Kevin Stitt over a variety of matters and a pandemic was gripping the state.
The session began with a number of pandemic protocols in place which were eased as infection rates went down and vaccinations increased.
Republicans hold a super majority in both chambers.
While Republicans were pleased with the session, Democrats decried tax cuts that would take a supper majority to reverse.
They also were critical of the more than $1 billion put into savings, saying it should have gone to fund core services.
And they said they were largely left out of the budget process.
Lawmakers will return in the fall to hammer out Congressional redistricting and make any potential changes to legislative redistricting maps. Officials will not have the final numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau until probably September.
Perhaps one of the most controversial bills of the session that got Stitt’s signature banned the teaching of critical race theory. The measure barred the teaching that one race or gender was superior to another.
Critics said it white washed history.
The measure also banned colleges from requiring diversity training of students, but left it optional.
Left on the cutting room floor was charter school reform bill supporters said was needed in the wake of allegations of financial improprieties and lack of transparency at Epic Charter Schools, which denies criminal wrongdoing.
Lawmakers also were not able to stop Stitt’s proposed implementation of managed care of Medicaid. Stitt let Senate Bill 131 take effect without his signature.
The measure puts guardrails on managed care.
Stitt said he had concerns that the measure would increase costs and limit the state’s ability to improve health outcomes.
Also not moving through the process was Senate Bill 2 that would prohibit transgender females from participating in female sports.
“I haven’t seen the problem in Oklahoma,” Treat said. “The anecdotal stories that have been told to me have been about club sports, so youth soccer … The legislation wouldn’t have any bearing on those private club sports.”
He said that although the session was very productive, he will not be happy until abortion is abolished and the Judicial Nominating Commission is reformed. The Judicial Nominating Commission forward names for judicial vacancies to the governor for appointment.
The legislature pushed through a couple of bills that made it more difficult to obtain an abortion. In the past, courts have struck down a number of Oklahoma bills that put additional regulations on abortion.
“I got more than I wanted, more than I expected and more than anyone thought was possible,” Treat said.