Legislature closes session, GOP leadership calls it most productive in history

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday left the Capitol, closing the door on a session that GOP leaders called the most productive in recent history.

“I think this is the most comprehensive session that I have seen in the nine years of my service I have experienced here the House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

McCall got a reduction in the corporate and personal income tax rates and expanded broadband.

“Every legislative session you hope to come in and if you can get just three big items done it is somewhat a successful session because of the way the government is structured,” McCall said.

The session included increases in funding for education, redistricting, funding the expansion of Medicaid, increasing the caps for the Equal Opportunity Scholarship fund and increasing transfer opportunities for students. It also included a new program designed to bring more television and film production to the state.