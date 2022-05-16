Legislators put off vote a day on $9.8 billion budget bill to give themselves time to read it

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers were poised to vote on a $9.8 billion budget Monday evening but decided to wait until Tuesday to have a chance to read it.

Both chambers had scheduled Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget meetings for Monday, but the time kept getting pushed back.

Around 6 p.m., officials said the meetings had been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he wanted to give legislators and the public the time to read Senate Bill 1040, also called the general appropriations bill.

Thompson said the proposed budget includes increases for higher and common education.

He said it also includes about $32.5 million to eliminate the waiting list for those seeking community and home-based services through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

More than 5,000 people who are developmentally disabled are waiting for services.

Democrats on Monday were critical about the secrecy surrounding the budget.

“It is unfortunate that the public is so left out of the budget process,” said Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso. “The public should know more right now about how our tax dollars are going to be spent."

Noting that the legislative session ends no later than the end of next week, Dossett said that "the public should absolutely know how we are spending tax dollars. It is a shame the public and most of the Legislature doesn’t know at this time.”

The state constitution dictates final adjournment of the annual regular session by 5 p.m. of the final Friday of May — May 27 on this year’s calendar — but legislators generally like to finish their work early to allow for veto override votes.

The House and Senate Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget committees originally planned to meet in the midafternoon Monday to review the budget plan that has been worked out by legislative leadership, but the start time kept getting pushed back and finally cancelled altogether.

At one point, they had been set to meet at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Thompson dismissed rumors that the budget bills would be tied to some form of a controversial school voucher proposal voted down in the Senate earlier this session and opposed by House leadership.

It was not immediately clear how the proposed appropriations stack up to those of the current fiscal year, but it appears that some spending increases may be included.

Last year’s appropriations totaled $9.1 billion.​

