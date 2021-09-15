Legislators look at shift in family and children services

"We went through two and a half pages of a list of daycare that either didn't not have availability or did not want to take a child that had a situation," she said.

"We have the financial means to look elsewhere, and we have had to do that. ... We've had to hire someone privately to pick him up from school. Which we can do, but my point being that I can't imagine families in that situation who don't have the means to do that."

Other forms of assistance effective in combating child neglect and abuse, witnesses said, include health care for both parents and children, housing, and food programs such as SNAP and WIC.

Gabrielle Jacobi with Kid's Count, an initiative of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said its annual report ranks Oklahoma 42nd nationally in overall child well-being, 45th in education, 42nd in health, 41st in family and community strength and stability.

The "bright spot" is a No. 33 ranking for economic well-being.

Although authorized state agency for fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, spending is a record $8.83 billion in nominal dollars, Jacobi said actual purchasing power is 22% less when adjusted for inflation and population.