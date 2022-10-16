Legislative staffers see raises as lawmakers fail to provide inflation relief in special session

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Senate recently gave out more than half a million dollars in raises to employees, despite not having provided inflation relief for constituents during a special session called to do just that.

Senate staff other than executive assistants received performance-based raises or promotions or took on other job responsibilities.

The raises became effective Sept. 1, a few months after the June special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt for the purpose of passing legislation that could help Oklahomans pay for higher-priced goods, such as the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries and the reduction of the state’s top income tax rate.

Some 49 Senate staffers received the raise, which cost the Senate a total of $377,897, Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in response to an inquiry by the Tulsa World.

The average raise was $7,712 or around 10%, he said.

“The evaluation process has been ongoing for three years, and there has been a thorough evaluation of different state agencies and counterparts in the House to bring them up to the same level,” Gerszewski said.

The Oklahoma Senate’s 47 executive assistants were recently given average raises of $3,448, which will cost the Senate $162,074, Gerszewski said.

“The Senate was consistently losing quality executive assistants to other state agencies due to lower pay in the Senate,” he said. “The pay raise brought the executive assistants’ salaries closer in line with their counterparts in the House, at other state agencies and market rate.”

Executive assistants with leadership and committee assignments make more than those without such assignments and received less of a raise, at $3,239.

The base salary for a Senate executive assistant prior to the raise was $48,402 a year. The base salary is now $52,000, he said.

House: House legislative assistant pay had been adjusted in January to $51,817 from $49,350, John Estus, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in response to an inquiry from the Tulsa World.

The maximum cost of the raises will be $192,794, Estus said.

The House employs committee workers, clerks, engrossing and enrolling personnel, information technology professionals, sergeants at arms, and communications and operations staff, and most employees’ base pay was adjusted between 5% and 10% at a maximum cost of $362,163, Estus said.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she didn’t want to condemn people for getting raises that were deserved, but the raises seem to be “out of touch with what Oklahomans are facing,” she said.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, called the timing of the raises “concerning.”

“It would sure be nice if we did something for everyone,” he said.

Waldron said the state is sitting on more than $2 billion in savings that could be used to provide inflation relief.

Inflation relief: Lawmakers ended the special session that was called to provide inflation relief to the public without doing so.

During that special session, the House sent the Senate some bills and then adjourned, but Senate leadership said that because the House had adjourned, the Senate could not act on the bills — a contention with which House leadership disagreed.

Since then, Treat has created a panel to study various tax-cut proposals, which are expected to be taken up next session, which begins in February.

Stitt in May vetoed bills that would have provided one-time $75 tax rebates for single filers and $150 rebates for married couples. The governor said the amounts were not enough and that he would call lawmakers back into special session to take meaningful action.

He also vetoed a bill that would have eliminated a 1.25% tax on vehicle purchases, saying it would provide relief only for a limited population.

