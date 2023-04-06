About $3 billion in state agency spending — almost $6 of every $7 paid out — bypassed scrutiny by the Central Purchasing Division, according to a report delivered to lawmakers on Thursday.

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, known as LOFT, told a House and Senate joint committee that the widespread use of exemptions to the Central Purchasing Act contributed to the controversy over state park restaurant management contracts and is at odds with the intent of state law.

LOFT primarily blamed the growing number of exemptions to the act and weak enforcement of statutory safeguards for what it called a "direct conflict with the legislative intent of the original Central Purchasing Act of 1959."

In fiscal year 2022, the report said, $3 billion in exempt expenditures were reported by state agencies, compared to $538 million in nonexempt expenditures.

Included in the $3 billion is $1.3 billion spent by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which is exempt from the Central Purchasing Act but required to follow procurement procedures that are approved by the central purchasing director.

Although amended many times, the Central Purchasing Act remains the basis for state procurement practices. It requires most state purchases, including contracts, to go through a single process as a guard against favoritism and graft.

According to the report, the original act included seven exceptions. Eighty-seven full or partial exceptions are now scattered through the state statutes.

"During this evaluation we really saw a shift from centralized to decentralized, where agencies are now really in charge of spending," said LOFT Executive Director Mike Jackson.

According to Thursday's report and statements by officials of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, Central Purchasing and LOFT, the Central Purchasing Division concluded at some point that it did not have the authority to review procurements made under exemption claims.

Jackson said his staff believes that conclusion to be incorrect because state law says the central purchasing director "shall review state acquisitions for the purposes of ensuring state agency compliance with provisions of the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act.”

He said LOFT has asked the Attorney General's Office for an opinion.

OMES Executive Director John Sutter, whose agency includes Central Purchasing, said he agrees with most of LOFT's findings but would like legislation to clarify the department's authority.

"We've acted in good faith," said Sutter, who took over OMES leadership in October.

The report cites the complexity and time-consuming nature of the state's purchasing process as a major reason agencies have sought to circumvent it.

The standard purchasing procedure has a 61-point checklist and takes, on average, nearly 100 days from start to final acquisition.

Exempt procurement, on the other hand, takes just 15 days with little chance of recrimination. The report says only 13% of major procurements over a 10-year period were audited by Central Purchasing and that only two agency purchasing officers had their certifications revoked.

Among the changes made over the years was increasing to as much as $250,000 the amount of single purchases agencies can make without going through Central Purchasing. The maximums vary by agency, but the lowest is $25,000.

Another change is the introduction of "p-cards" — cards that allow employees to make transactions of up to $5,000. The report says Central Purchasing monitors those fairly closely, but it chided the department for not enforcing policy violations.

LOFT concluded that the department also should actively review exemption claims. It said the Tourism Department used an exemption intended for "items for resale at state parks" to slide invoices for consulting, construction and other expenses related to the state park restaurants past inspection.

The report notes that Steven Harpe, then OMES executive director, told legislators he wasn't responsible for determining other agencies' interpretation of the law.

A graph included in the report shows exempt expenditures turning higher in 2018 and accelerating after Gov. Kevin Stitt took office in 2019. They reached about $3.4 billion in FY 2021 before declining in FY 2022.

The report says some but by no means all of the increase was the result of emergency spending during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

