Legislative redistricting bills head to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House and Senate redistricting bills are headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

The House on Wednesday passed the Senate redistricting plan, Senate Bill 1066, by a vote of 90-1 with no discussion or debate.

The Senate passed the House redistricting plan, House Bill 1198, by a vote of 44-1 with no debate.

The Legislature is required to realign legislative and congressional districts every decade based on population changes.

Lawmakers are expected to return in special session in the fall to hammer out congressional redistricting.

At that time, they can make changes to the legislative boundaries if need be.

The Oklahoma Constitution says legislative boundaries must be redrawn during the session, which must end by 5 p.m. May 28.

The state has yet to receive final numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The legislative districts were drawn based on information from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Communities Survey. The figures are estimates based on sampling.

