Legislative panel looks at state's spending of federal COVID-19 funds

OKLAHOMA CITY — A joint legislative panel on Wednesday held its first meeting concerning the spending of slightly more than $1.9 billion the state got through the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding will have a role in determining how state government spends its portion of the federal allocation. The committee will forward its recommendations to a group of six legislators and five executive branch officials who will formally score and send high-scoring priorities to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who will make the final allocation of funds.

The funds must be obligated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026, said Melissa Houston with 929 Strategies, a public policy advice, government relations and regulatory affairs consulting company that has contracted with the state on the project.

“The opportunity before us is not to be taken lightly,” said Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the panel’s co-chairman.

It is an opportunity for the state to use an amount of money it has not seen before, said Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, a co-chairman.