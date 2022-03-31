Legislative office raps Oklahoma state parks management

Oklahoma's state parks are badly managed and have spent too much in recent years on amenities the public does not want, says a report presented to a legislative panel on Thursday.

Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation Director Jerry Winchester rejected many of the report's conclusions, saying the state had no choice but to spend tens of millions of dollars renovating park lodges and other accommodations.

"We couldn't not fix them," Winchester told the committee, a position he repeated several times during the two-hour, 15-minute meeting.

The report by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, which is controlled by House and Senate leadership, criticized the Department of Tourism and Recreation and its Parks Division for not having a detailed inventory of assets, questioned some expenditures, and said the division's recent spending does not line up with the things park users say are most important to them.

Lawmakers were critical of what seemed to be the lack of a detailed business plan, especially for individual parks.

Specific questions raised Thursday largely stemmed from recent reports that the state has paid far more than originally estimated to renovate and operate restaurants at five state parks and the department's request for roughly $200 million over 10 years to rebuild park facilities after decades of neglect.

The broader management issues, though, have been around practically since the first state parks opened in the 1930s. In between stretches of ignoring them, legislators have advocated closing state parks, selling them, fancying them up and stripping them down.

Lodges have been a particular issue. Rarely do they make money, but abandoning them altogether — as Oklahoma has done on Lake Eufaula and Lake Texoma — raises a whole different set of issues, not to mention the hackles of local residents and their lawmakers.

Under Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, the current administration has taken direct control of state parks and sought to revitalize them as means of encouraging tourism. Stitt tapped Winchester, a career oil and gas executive, in 2019 after the Legislature agreed to give the Governor's Office appointment authority over the position.

The department's head previously answered to a commission.

Some legislators seem to regret that decision. Although a deal with Swadley's Restaurants to essentially rebuild and operate park restaurants was Thursday's primary target, legislative dissatisfaction began manifesting itself last year when rural lawmakers began protesting what amounted to user fees at state parks. Several bills to tighten the reins on the Parks Division were introduced this session.

Then came the revelation that Swadley's, a popular barbecue chain located mainly in the Oklahoma City area, had been paid $17 million, instead of the originally contracted $4 million, in its first year of operating the restaurants.

Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, seemed particularly disturbed, describing the arrangement as a "sweetheart deal."

Winchester said most of the increase was because Swadley's acted as the contractor on the projects, which turned out to be much more expensive than expected. The restaurant at Beaver's Bend State Park, he said, had to be taken down to "the floor and one wall," and at Robber's Cave, it was discovered that fire damage had been "roofed over."

Winchester said the state park restaurants have habitually lost money, no matter who operated them, and that they're actually losing less now than before.

"Our goal was that if we had to have a restaurant to have a functioning lodge, and if that meant we were going to lose money, we would lose it on good food instead of bad food, and we would have place where people could say they had good time," said Winchester.

Quartz Mountain State Park Lodge, given back to the Parks Division after a decade under the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, was "uninhabitable," Winchester said, and wound up costing $10 million to reopen instead of $3 million.

Somewhat cryptically, Winchester said twice that he "was told" that the first $3 million in proceeds from a 2019 bond issue had to be spent on Quartz Mountain and that the work had to be done quickly.

"We didn’t believe not rebuilding was an option," Winchester said. "And in fact when the bond money came out, we were told the first thing to be fixed was Quartz Mountain, and it was."

He didn't say from whom the order originated.

Ultimately, Winchester said, the goal is to break even or perhaps make a little money on lodges and restaurants.

But that raised an old question: Why have them at all? State park questionnaires and a formal survey conducted in 2017 found that people who use the parks don't care much about those two amenities. Their priorities are RV hookups, hiking and cabins.

Winchester said the division spent 38% of its budget on cabins and public restrooms last year, compared with 27% for lodges and restaurants, and he expects the difference to widen as big ticket capital improvements are completed.

He said the hope is also that upgrading the lodges will bring back convention and catering business and broaden the parks' user base.

