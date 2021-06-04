Legislative leaders tout recently completed session to Tulsa Chamber

"Reducing class sizes in kindergarten and first grade is a good first step, but let's go all the way up the line to 12th grade," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. "And let's make sure that every classroom is filled with a competent, career-oriented classroom teacher."

Also a matter of some dispute is the dramatic expansion of a tax credit program that proponents say will spark contributions to both public and private schools, but that detractors describe as a voucher program that will mostly benefit donors and higher-income students.

Speaking briefly, Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, said it is "a great way to help local schools. It's a great tool (for businesses) to help public schools."

Also on O'Donnell's and Hall's lists were a $42-million investment to address rural broadband deficiencies highlighted by the pandemic, a reworking of the state's film and television incentive program, and Medicaid expansion.

Responding to a question, Hall and O'Donnell said they do not expect a special session a state Supreme Court ruling that invalidates Gov. Kevin Stitt's managed Medicaid plan.

There will, however, be a special session later this year to complete redrawing of legislative and congressional districts.