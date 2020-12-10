Legislative leaders outline priorities for upcoming session while weighing how to operate during pandemic

Lawmakers will learn in February how much money they have to spend in crafting a 2022 budget.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the pandemic magnified some of the problems facing residents, and she emphasized the need to fund core services.

Lawmakers also said the pandemic highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements, such as technology, at state agencies.

They cited the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which had outdated software to deal with the thousands of unemployment claims that resulted from the pandemic's effect on businesses. Many people have had significant trouble filing for and obtaining benefits.

Treat said lawmakers gave more resources to the agency for modernization prior to the pandemic but steps were not taken to make those changes.

Lawmakers also likely will eye more changes to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act to make it easier for public boards to meet virtually. The changes made last session to that effect expired in November.

“I think there will be a lot of conversations about modernizing the Open Meeting Act coming back to session,” McCall said.