Legislative leaders outline priorities for upcoming session while weighing how to operate during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY — Funding Medicaid expansion, the state budget and redistricting will be among the top legislative priorities during the upcoming session, legislative leaders said Wednesday.
The State Chamber sponsored a virtual public affairs forum with leaders of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and Senate.
Legislative leaders also discussed how the session that begins Feb. 1 will be handled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but few specific details were released because the issue is still being discussed.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, noted that redistricting is required every 10 years, and he said lawmakers are taking public input on the process.
In addition, lawmakers will have to come up with a plan to expand Medicaid, which was mandated by voters in June, McCall said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is backing an effort to use managed care for Medicaid.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said she is concerned that proposals to implement managed care were “rushed through” without legislative input.
“Hopefully, we can slow that process down or the process will slow down,” and state officials can have a thoughtful discussion about it, Floyd said.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the state expects to see less revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers will learn in February how much money they have to spend in crafting a 2022 budget.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the pandemic magnified some of the problems facing residents, and she emphasized the need to fund core services.
Lawmakers also said the pandemic highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements, such as technology, at state agencies.
They cited the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which had outdated software to deal with the thousands of unemployment claims that resulted from the pandemic's effect on businesses. Many people have had significant trouble filing for and obtaining benefits.
Treat said lawmakers gave more resources to the agency for modernization prior to the pandemic but steps were not taken to make those changes.
Lawmakers also likely will eye more changes to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act to make it easier for public boards to meet virtually. The changes made last session to that effect expired in November.
“I think there will be a lot of conversations about modernizing the Open Meeting Act coming back to session,” McCall said.
He said that because broadband capabilities still need to be expanded, it is not easy for everybody in the state to join a virtual meeting. He expects that several bills will be filed to address that issue.
Treat said that often lawmakers pass too much legislation, adding that the Legislature needs to do a better job of vetting bills in the committee process. He said he asked every senator last session whether their measures needed to pass this year.
McCall said every legislative session and committee meeting this year will be streamed online so the public can watch the process.
Both the House and Senate are working on plans to proceed with the session during the pandemic.
Treat said there will probably be limited capacity in meeting rooms and that staff and members will be asked to wear masks.
Virgin noted that during the session, 149 lawmakers from the across the state come into one location and then return to their home districts on Thursdays.
“My fear is if we don’t control things well at the Capitol, we could cause more community spread within our legislative districts,” she said.
