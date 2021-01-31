Legislative filings reveal lawmakers' moods but not necessarily their direction

Many measures filed for this session would restrict to the point of eliminating the governor and local governments from imposing emergency public health measures, including mask and vaccination mandates and the closing of businesses and places of worship.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt continues his efforts to concentrate more power in the chief executive's office. In that vein, House Bill 2504, by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, would essentially give the governor control of the now-independent Tulsa and Oklahoma County Health Departments.

The Tulsa County Health Department has frequently run afoul of Stitt by not always hewing to the administration's line on COVID-19.

At the same time, local governments have been fuming for several years about the Legislature's growing encroachment on their turf, on issues ranging from oil and gas drilling to the minimum wage and now public health.

As is often the case, this year's filings also reflect the struggle for direction and leadership of the Oklahoma Republican Party. With the party's control of state government at or near an all-time high, history suggests the GOP's most intense fights are likely to be internal rather than with the few Democrats left in the Capitol.