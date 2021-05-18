Legislative effort to block Medicaid privatization ends

Opponents of Gov. Kevin Stitt's Medicaid privatization plan conceded defeat Tuesday and signed off on legislation that, as a disappointed Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said, "at least puts some guardrails on it."

The latest and presumably last version of Senate Bill 131 jettisons language that would have required the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, not private contractors, to implement Stitt's managed Medicaid system.

Instead, skeptics put into statute provisions of the administration's request for proposals that resulted in agreements with four managed care organizations, or MCOs.

"If they violate the contracts, they also violate statute," said McEntire, who has been the most outspoken opponent of Stitt's proposal.

"It's still amazing to me that it was so hard to get a state-based managed system considered," McEntire said. "It's the most financially responsible solution."

Currently, Oklahoma operates a fee-for-service Medicaid program, known as SoonerCare. It is generally considered one of the most efficient systems in the country, but Stitt says Oklahoma's poor health statistics prove it isn't serving the needs of the state.