Legislative effort to block Medicaid privatization ends

Opponents of Gov. Kevin Stitt's Medicaid privatization plan conceded defeat Tuesday and signed off on legislation that, as a disappointed Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said, "at least puts some guardrails on it."
The latest and presumably last version of Senate Bill 131 jettisons language that would have required the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, not private contractors, to implement Stitt's managed Medicaid system.
Instead, skeptics put into statute provisions of the administration's request for proposals that resulted in agreements with four managed care organizations, or MCOs.
"If they violate the contracts, they also violate statute," said McEntire, who has been the most outspoken opponent of Stitt's proposal.
"It's still amazing to me that it was so hard to get a state-based managed system considered," McEntire said. "It's the most financially responsible solution."
Currently, Oklahoma operates a fee-for-service Medicaid program, known as SoonerCare. It is generally considered one of the most efficient systems in the country, but Stitt says Oklahoma's poor health statistics prove it isn't serving the needs of the state.
Under a managed care system, the state pays MCOs a fixed amount per patient and splits any money left over at the end of the year. Most states use some type of manage care system, although experts in the field say they do not necessarily perform any better.
Critics say MCO's profit motives cause them to squeeze providers and patients.
SB 131, which still must pass the full House and Senate and be signed by Stitt, requires most provider claims be paid in 14 days, which McEntire said is a key provision.
The Oklahoma State Medical Association and other professional organizations have asked the state Supreme Court to stop Stitt’s proposal. That case is pending.