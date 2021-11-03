Legislative Black Caucus asks Stitt to grant Julius Jones clemency

But Stitt declined to act on the commutation recommendation, saying a clemency hearing was the better route.​

Caucus Vice Chairman Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, urged Stitt to follow the recommendations of the Pardon and Parole Board.

Stitt has three appointees to the five-member board. The Court of Criminal Appeals and the Oklahoma Supreme Court each have one appointee.

Members of the caucus recently met with Jones at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Lowe called it an “amazing experience,” adding that Jones wants to be released to help kids and make a difference in the state.

Members were asked what they thought of the possibility of Stitt's granting clemency but leaving Jones in prison for the rest of his life.

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said that if Jones didn’t commit murder, he should not spend the rest of his life in prison.

“No justice is served if someone who did not commit murder remains locked up,” Goodwin said.

Jones says he was framed for the murder by Christopher Jordan. Jordan, who testified against Jones, spent 15 years of a 30-year sentence in prison for his role in the crime.