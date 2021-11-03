Legislative Black Caucus asks Stitt to grant Julius Jones clemency

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday urged Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant clemency to Oklahoma County convicted killer Julius Jones.
The Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency and commute the sentence from death to life with the possibility of parole.
Jones is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Nov. 18.
Stitt was in Mexico on Wednesday and was expected to return on Thursday.
Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell of Edmond. Howell was shot in front of his two daughters and his sister as his vehicle was being stolen.
Caucus Chairman Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, a criminal defense attorney, said Jones’ case was “filled with doubt.”
That doubt includes faulty identification, junk science and the use of public defenders not trained to handle death-penalty cases, Lowe said.
While a majority of Oklahomans believe in the death penalty, this case is unique, Lowe said.
Jones has asserted his innocence for more than 20 years, Lowe said.
Earlier this year, the Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend commutation to life with the possibility of parole.
But Stitt declined to act on the commutation recommendation, saying a clemency hearing was the better route.
Caucus Vice Chairman Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, urged Stitt to follow the recommendations of the Pardon and Parole Board.
Stitt has three appointees to the five-member board. The Court of Criminal Appeals and the Oklahoma Supreme Court each have one appointee.
Members of the caucus recently met with Jones at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
Lowe called it an “amazing experience,” adding that Jones wants to be released to help kids and make a difference in the state.
Members were asked what they thought of the possibility of Stitt's granting clemency but leaving Jones in prison for the rest of his life.
Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said that if Jones didn’t commit murder, he should not spend the rest of his life in prison.
“No justice is served if someone who did not commit murder remains locked up,” Goodwin said.
Jones says he was framed for the murder by Christopher Jordan. Jordan, who testified against Jones, spent 15 years of a 30-year sentence in prison for his role in the crime.
Howell’s sister identified Jones as the shooter.
The gun used in the homicide was found wrapped in a red bandanna with Jones' DNA on it in a crawl space above his room in his parents’ home. The ammunition for the gun was found in the home’s doorbell chime.
Members of Howell’s family spoke against clemency or commutation. They disputed the assertion that Jones was not the shooter.