Legislation would let voters legalize abortion, but supporters say it won't see the light of day

She said letting Oklahomans vote on the issue is something she heard a lot about after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old ruling setting a national standard of abortion access, and left the issue up to the states.
“I don’t believe we should play politics with the lives of the unborn. I believe we should protect them.”
Dollens said, “It is not lost upon us (Democrats that) the ballot initiative question isn’t even going to receive so much as committee hearing.”
That lack of consideration could provide fuel to those who are planning to use the initiative petition process to get the measure on a ballot for state voters.
Munson said there are groups that are interested on putting the issue on the ballot as a state question.
She agreed with Dollens that if her measure is not taken up, that would get those groups more engaged.
In December, supporters of an initiative petition to legalize abortion withdrew their proposed constitutional amendment, State Question 828.
“We have decided to pause, recalibrate the timing of signature collection and build our coalition to increase our chance of getting the required signatures,” Roger Lee Coody-Rosamond, a supporter, said at the time.
Meanwhile, a lawsuit on abortion is pending in the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
“The suit right now has asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to find there is a right to an abortion in the Oklahoma Constitution and therefore, invalidate the abortion bans filed and passed last year,” said Tamya Cox-Toure, co chair of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, one of the plaintiffs.
Should the court find for the plaintiffs, a state question would not be needed, she said.
