Legislation to reorganize driver's license and vehicle registration services advances

A reorganization of the parts of state government dealing with vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses moved forward in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday.

The Senate version of legislation creating Service Oklahoma, a division within the Office of Management and Enterprises Services to handle duties associated with those functions and, potentially, other public records and services, took its first step through the House with unanimous approval by the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Revenue and Taxation.

Senate Bill 1605, by Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, was amended to mirror the House version that passed a Senate committee last week. That suggests either the House or Senate bill will go forward as a final vehicle for the legislation.

Proponents say the end result would be streamlined operations and better service under one umbrella instead of the three agencies now involved in vehicle registration and driver’s licenses.

Current tag agents and their offices, though, would continue as private contractors with the state.

Several related measures also advanced from the Revenue and Taxation Subcommittee, including one that would extend from 30 to 60 days the grace period for acquiring a tag after purchasing a vehicle and another that would reduce taxes on vehicle purchases by basing them on price minus trade-in value instead of price alone.

Also Monday in the House:

The Appropriations and Budget Health Subcommittee advanced several Medicaid-related measures, including one carrying the language requested by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority for the incorporation of privately managed Medicaid.

SB 1337, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, is described as a “vehicle” for an agreement on the issue, should one be reached.

“I don’t believe any of these bills will end up looking like they do know,” subcommittee Chairman Marcus McEntire said while presenting SB 1337.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has pushed hard for privatization, while many legislators are opposed. Many hospitals and providers are also leery, citing a previous experiment several years ago.

The House and Senate saluted 100-year-old World War II veteran Janet Jo Jefferis McMeans Tompkins.

The Higher Education and CareerTech Committee approved the Senate version of legislation to create bonus payments to the state’s public colleges and universities based on the number of engineering, nursing and teacher education graduates they produce.

