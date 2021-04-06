Legislation to negate state school board decision would send medical marijuana money to some charter schools

Legislation intended to effectively negate a state school board decision would create a new structure for charter schools, including a "building fund" financed by the existing medical marijuana tax.

"This is an issue that was dropped in our laps," said Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, as he introduced a substitute to Senate Bill 229 in the House Common Education Committee on Tuesday morning.

"It was not a topic most of us were planning on addressing before session started. But issues pop up in this building, and we do our best to address them," Hilbert said.

The new legislation was triggered by the State Board of Education's 4-3 vote last week to settle a long-standing lawsuit with a charter school organization in such a way as to make tens of millions of dollars in local school taxes available to charter schools.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the board's attorney warned that the settlement likely violates state law.

Charter schools are public schools that operate under a different set of rules and that have not generally had access to public schools' constitutional building fund millages.