Legislation allowing governor to fill U.S. Senate vacancies advances in House

A bill allowing the governor to fill U.S. Senate vacancies sprang to life in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday and sailed through committee with hardly a murmur.
Most states make provision for temporarily filling vacant Senate seats, but Oklahoma does not. It once did, but the law was changed after Gov. J. Howard Edmondson arranged to have himself appointed after the death of Sen. Robert S. Kerr in 1963.
Under House Bill 2713, by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, the governor would still have to set a special election, as occurred when U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn resigned mid-term in 2014.
A Senate version of the legislation, Senate Bill 959, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, has not yet been heard in committee.
Hilbert's bill originally dealt with electioneering, but substitute language was adopted Tuesday morning in the House Elections and Ethics Committee. The bill was sent to the House floor on a routine 6-2 vote, with the committee's two Democrats in opposition.
The timing of the legislation is of interest because the U.S. Senate is currently split 50-50, and the state's senior senator, Jim Inhofe, is 86 years old and will be 92 when his current term ends in 2026.
Inhofe has said he doesn't intend to seek re-election then.
HB 2713 was one of more than a dozen election-related bills heard by the committee Tuesday morning.
Among the measures adopted were bills requiring that dead people be removed from county voter rolls within 30 days of notification, automatic recounts for close state question elections, the tightening of candidate eligibility enforcement and a provision for blind people to receive absentee ballots via the internet.
Perhaps the most interesting proposal was Rep. Andy Fugate's HB 1844, which would prevent contested elections from being decided in a primary. Under the Oklahoma City Democrat's bill, if more than one candidate filed for a position, at least two of them would have to appear on the general election ballot, even if they are of the same party.
Not surprisingly, the Republican majority didn't think much of the idea and spiked it.
Fugate was able to get enough Republican support to keep alive HB 1843, which provides a mechanism for "curing" defective mail-in ballots. Fugate's proposal would allow voters whose mail-in ballots do not register as "received" on the State Election Board's website to cast provisional ballots at their regular polling places.
The provisional ballots could be counted only if the absentee ballot was mailed but not received on time or was rejected for some other defect.
Republicans also shot down Democrat proposals for automatic voter registration, requiring colleges and universities to make notary publics available for verifying absentee ballots, and allowing for automatic renewal of absentee ballot requests.
Two other Democrat bills — to extend early, in-person voting and to require some counties to offer more than one in-person location — were laid over in the face of Republican skepticism about their potential cost.
Elsewhere in the House on Tuesday:
• Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, advanced a bundle of child welfare and juvenile affairs bills, most of which were passed off the House floor last session but were never heard in the Senate because of COVID-19 constraints.
The bills include a provision requiring juvenile offenders to be held in juvenile facilities instead of adult jails, with exceptions allowed for murder suspects or other extenuating circumstances.
• Also advancing was HB 2932, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. The bill would give the Legislature more oversight of federal coronavirus relief funds allocated this year.
• The House Agriculture Committee spent some time wrangling over whether to repeal an unused enforcement system for confined hog feeding operations.
An attorney with the Agriculture Department said the system is "arbitrary" and hasn't been used in years and that eliminating it from statute would not change or hinder enforcement of state regulations for such operations.
The committee voted to approve the repeal.
• New barbers could start clipping hair sooner under HB 1807, by Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City. The bill, which cleared committee Tuesday, would allow people to be licensed only to cut hair before finishing the required 1,500-hour cosmetology training.
