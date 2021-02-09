Legislation allowing governor to fill U.S. Senate vacancies advances in House

Inhofe has said he doesn't intend to seek re-election then.

HB 2713 was one of more than a dozen election-related bills heard by the committee Tuesday morning.

Among the measures adopted were bills requiring that dead people be removed from county voter rolls within 30 days of notification, automatic recounts for close state question elections, the tightening of candidate eligibility enforcement and a provision for blind people to receive absentee ballots via the internet.

Perhaps the most interesting proposal was Rep. Andy Fugate's HB 1844, which would prevent contested elections from being decided in a primary. Under the Oklahoma City Democrat's bill, if more than one candidate filed for a position, at least two of them would have to appear on the general election ballot, even if they are of the same party.

Not surprisingly, the Republican majority didn't think much of the idea and spiked it.