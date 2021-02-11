Legal challenge filed to prevent state from moving forward with privatizing Medicaid

The groups want to put the process on hold until the Legislature can review and act on it.

Critics of privatized managed care say it will reduce provider rates, forcing many health care providers to drop Medicaid clients. They also say it was a "disaster" when it was tried in the state in the past.

Supporters say it is needed to increase positive health outcomes and save money.

“Our request of this court is about process,” said Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma State Medical Association president. “At this point, the Oklahoma Legislature has not voted on managed care, let alone funded it. We simply want to give our elected officials an opportunity before the state takes such far-reaching action.”

Oklahoma Dental Association President Dr. Paul Mullasseril said the groups want the court to decide whether unelected agencies, boards and commissions have the authority to commit the state to billions of dollars in future spending without approval of the Oklahoma Legislature, which must ultimately provide the funding.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has been a strong proponent of managed care.