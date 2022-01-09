Legal arguments about vaccine mandate more about who made the rule than the rule itself, local lawyer says

In truth, just about every Republican attorney general in the country could have issued more or less the same statement, but the actual arguments were by a handful of attorneys, including one representing business interests, and their arguments had a lot to do with money.

Witterholt said all employers are bound by the General Duty Clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, which says they must provide a workplace “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm.”

In effect, the Biden administration is arguing that COVID-19, and by extension unvaccinated employees, constitute such a hazard.

Witterholt said employers are resisting that designation because it means more potential responsibilities and costs for them.

“They may have to pay for vaccinations,” she said. “They may have to pay for tests. They may have to pay (employees) to be tested.”

But if COVID-19 in the workplace is a hazard — and it seems every epidemiologist believes it is — why is requiring a vaccination different from requiring dust masks or eye protection in certain settings?