Lawsuit not authorized over Oklahoma Veterans Commission appointee, national group says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart said Wednesday that a local chapter was not authorized to sue Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pick for the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

“This is not authorized by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and absolutely in direct violation to our bylaws,” said James McCormick, national commander. “These patriots have no authority whatsoever to do this.”

On Aug. 10, the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart and five of its members filed suit in Oklahoma County District Court against Robert W. Allen Jr.

Stitt on Aug. 4 appointed Allen to the commission to replace Larry Van Schuyver, one of the plaintiffs in the suit.

The suit alleges that state law required Stitt to pick from five names submitted by the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart, something that was not done.

The veterans can’t invoke the name of the organization in “a personal grudge match,” McCormick said, and they are not representing the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

McCormick said the national group will conduct a full investigation while members across the country are “livid” over the matter.

Van Schuyver called it a matter of “word smithing,” saying it is the local organization and some of its members that filed suit, not the national organization.

“I don’t know any organization nationwide where everybody could agree on everything,” Van Schuyver said.

He said the group’s attorney will determine whether the wording is changed.

“Members in Oklahoma are standing up for Oklahoma members,” Van Schuyver said. “We never said national is suing.”

Stitt has replaced some members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission that gave Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director, an unpaid leave of absence to run against Stitt in the primary. Stitt won the primary.

Van Schuyver and Paul D. Costilow have sued Stitt in federal court, alleging he violated their First Amendment rights by removing them from the Veterans Commission for supporting Kintsel.