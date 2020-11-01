 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laws taking effect Sunday in Oklahoma: Help for nursing moms, porch piracy and more
Over 60 laws

Laws taking effect Sunday in Oklahoma: Help for nursing moms, porch piracy and more

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 60 new Oklahoma laws take effect Sunday.

They deal topics including porch piracy, the state’s initiative petition process and help for nursing mothers in the workplace.

Typically, hundreds of new laws take effect on Nov. 1 each year, but the number is smaller this year because the COVID-19 pandemic truncated this year’s legislative session.

Here are some of the new laws:

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subsciption may be required.

Oklahoma voter guide 2020

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News