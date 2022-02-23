 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers will have record $10.5 billion to craft next budget
0 Comments

Lawmakers will have record $10.5 billion to craft next budget

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — State lawmakers will have about $10.5 billion to work with for the next fiscal year, a state record in revenue but a figure that includes around $1.3 billion in one-time funds.

Click here to read the full story from The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says
Govt-and-politics

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

  • Updated

A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.

MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant

Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert