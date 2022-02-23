OKLAHOMA CITY — State lawmakers will have about $10.5 billion to work with for the next fiscal year, a state record in revenue but a figure that includes around $1.3 billion in one-time funds.
Lawmakers will have record $10.5 billion to craft next budget
- Ben Felder The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The author of Senate Bill 1128, which would ban vaccines as a condition of continued employment anywhere in the state, said it is a tough time to be a lawmaker and attempt to try to solve the world’s problems.
- Updated
A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.
MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant
Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park
- Updated
The bill's author said she is concerned that current law does not protect minors from inappropriate material.
- Updated
One bill by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat has been detected and would allow third parties to bring civils suits against doctors and others who helped a woman obtain an abortion.
- Updated
An Oklahoma DPS spokeswoman said the agency made a business decision to settle the suit and denied any wrongdoing. The settlement will be paid from insurance and asset forfeitures.
- Updated
Growing and selling medical marijuana could become harder while betting on sports could be easier as the result of legislation passed out of House subcommittees on Monday.
School ties: Conservative organizations brought their influence and/or pressure to bear last week in support of state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s Senate Bill 1647, which would give parents public money to spend on private schools or homeschooling.
- Updated
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s “Oklahoma Empowerment Act” would allow taxpayer dollars to follow a student to private school or home school and be used for educational items such as tutoring and transportation.
The outcome of an upcoming federal trial will have long-lasting implications for the death penalty in Oklahoma.
- Updated
The measure now progresses to the Senate Appropriations Committee.