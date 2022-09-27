Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

Medical facilities affiliated with the University of Oklahoma will discontinue "certain gender medicine services," officials said Tuesday after state lawmakers threatened to block as much as $108.5 million in federal funds to the University Hospitals Authority and Hospitals Trust.

The American Rescue Plan Act allocations include $20 million for a cancer treatment center in northeastern Oklahoma and $39.4 million for a children's behavioral health hospital in Oklahoma City. The appropriations are part of House Bill 1007xx, one of several dozen bills on the agenda for a special session of the Legislature that begins Wednesday.

Language in the first section of the bill appropriates the $39.4 million to the University Hospitals Authority "to expand the capacity of behavioral health care for the children of this state" but only on the condition that no facility owned by the authority or its associated trust perform "gender reassignment medical treatment” for children under 18.

"ARPA provides a major opportunity for our state to invest and partner in projects which will have significant health benefits for Oklahomans," said a statement issued Tuesday afternoon by OU Health. "The funding will modernize our technical infrastructure, bring National Cancer Institute-level cancer care to northeast Oklahoma and allow us to deliver the most advanced inpatient and outpatient resources in the country for young people who need mental and behavioral health care.

"The Legislature restricted the use of the funds from benefitting facilities performing certain gender medicine services. The new mental and behavioral health facility was never intended to provide such care. The OU Health Senior Leadership team is proactively planning the ceasing of certain gender medicine services across our facilities and that plan is already under development."

Exactly what relevant services OU Health has been providing and what it will discontinue is unclear.

Barring a floor amendment, procedure calls for a single up-or-down vote on HB 1007xx, which also includes ARPA funding for an expansion of OU's Stevenson Cancer Center into northeastern Oklahoma, $44 million for an electronic records system and $5.2 million for five mobile dental clinics.

The past two legislative sessions witnessed a marked concern among some legislators with transgender people, and in particular transgender children. State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said this week that he expects legislation during the 2023 regular session to ban gender-reassignment procedures for children altogether.

Permanent reassignment for children and teens is not generally recommended by the medical professions, according to the literature on the matter. However, treatment with drugs that suppress the body's release of sex hormones, including testosterone and estrogen, during puberty is a medically accepted practice, according to the Mayo Clinic.

West and Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, said the language in HB 1007 is necessary to protect children, while the ACLU of Oklahoma and Freedom Oklahoma, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, said it will harm youngsters.

"Funding for childhood mental and behavioral health issues is a critical need not only in Oklahoma, but across the country," said Randleman, a psychologist.

"At the same time, some of the ways these issues are being addressed do more harm than good for the child in the long run. Unproven, controversial, unchangeable hormonal procedures, including gender reassignment, at a young age can do irreparable physical, mental and emotional damage to a child."

Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, said: "We are disappointed to hear the Oklahoma Legislature will threaten best practice medical care for transgender young people by creating restrictions on ARPA disbursements to OU Health.

"It proves yet again that politicians in the Oklahoma Legislature are more concerned with their election mailer taglines than they are with the health of Oklahomans."

HB 1007xx defines the barred procedures as "any health care to facilitate the transitioning of a patient’s assigned gender identity on the patient’s birth certificate, to the gender identity experienced and defined by the patient."

The bill says that includes "interventions" to suppress the development of secondary sex characteristics and "align the patient’s appearance or physical body with the patient’s gender identity," as well as medical therapies and interventions to treat gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria is defined as psychological distress arising from incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity.

Not included in the ban, according to the bill, are behavioral health care services or mental health counseling, medications to treat depression and anxiety, and services provided to individuals born with "ambiguous genitalia, incomplete genitalia, both male and female anatomy, biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development … and ovotesticular disorder."

Disorder of sex development, also known as different sex development, is a condition in which a child's chromosomes do not match their genitalia. Children with ovotesticular disorder are born with both ovaries and testes.