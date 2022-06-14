Lawmakers start special session with inflation relief a top priority

OKLAHOMA CITY — Little progress was made Monday during a special session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt to provide Oklahomans with inflation relief.

The House introduced 15 bills dealing with reductions to the income tax and sales tax on groceries and some items not included in the session call, such as a corporate income tax phase out and a franchise tax suspension.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Monday said it will create a task force to look at tax reform.

“We remain committed to working on tax reform, but we are not just going to throw every idea against the wall and hope something sticks,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

The process to vet legislation works, he said.

While calling for a special session for tax relief, Stitt vetoed tax rebates and the elimination of a 1.25% sales tax on new and used vehicles, saying it would help only a limited population, and he called on legislators to provide “real tax relief.”

Stitt, who said he was left out of budget negotiations, had called lawmakers back into the special session that started Monday to lower the state’s top income tax by 0.25 percentage points, taking it to 4.5%, and eliminate the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries.

Treat said Stitt had yet to deliver the upper chamber a plan with specifics, and he said the Senate was not consulted on the bills introduced Monday in the House.

The House has decided it is not going to come back in for a special session and not act on something, said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

To pay for inflation relief, the House also introduced a cut to Stitt’s budget, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The three bills amount to about $240 million in savings to the state, said House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.

“It is obvious in today’s climate the relationship between the governor and House of Representatives is not at its highest point, but we (in the Senate) are not going to get involved political shenanigans,” Treat said. “We are going to have a serious, mature conversation about tax reform — comprehensive tax reform.”

Stitt called the special session while lawmakers are campaigning in advance of the June 28 primary elections.

“That goes back to the political shenanigans that I keep referring to,” Treat said. “I think the timing was chosen for a reason. We are two weeks out from a primary.”

“The timing is not ideal,” McCall agreed.

Meanwhile, the Senate also met in another special session to pass measures to dole out money from the American Rescue Plan Act, including $15 million for an optometry school at Northeastern State University and $8.8 million for 13 CareerTech schools to increase the number of nurses in the state.

