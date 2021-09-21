Lawmakers review Vista at Shadow Mountain case, contemplate legislative fixes for landlords, tenants

A legislative study triggered in part by the poor treatment earlier this year of the residents at the Vista at Shadow Mountain apartments offered few solutions for such debacles but did provide an outlet for complaints, criticism and suggestions about the often fraught relationship between landlords and tenants.

Requested by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, and Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, the hearing included testimony from housing and tenant advocates, a landlord or two, a couple of trade associations and one former resident of the aforementioned apartment complex near 61st Street and Memorial Drive.

"Vista at Shadow Mountain did not come and offer us (anything)," said Regina Edwards, a five-year resident of the complex that fire marshals ultimately closed because it was so unsafe. "They didn't ask if they could do anything or say they we're sorry or we appreciate you living here. ... They didn't care about none of the tenants. ... But they were getting their money every month on time."

Edwards' story fit into one of Tuesday's two general narratives — landlords, and particularly absentee landlords, who neglect their properties and take advantage of their tenants.