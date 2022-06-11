Lawmakers return Monday for special sessions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday to work in two special sessions.

Saying he was left out of the state budget negotiations and that Oklahomans need real relief from record inflation, Gov. Kevin Stitt called lawmakers into a special session and asked them to reduce the income tax rate by 0.25 percentage points, taking the top rate from $4.75% to 4.5%, and eliminate the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries.

Both ideas failed to garner enough support during the legislative session that ended last month, and it’s not clear that anything will change on them during the special session.

“It is fair to say we expected the governor to reach out after he called us into this session to have those conversations,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said Thursday. “To date, that has not happened.”

Lawmakers will answer Stitt’s call to return to the Capitol on Monday but are likely to spend the bulk of the day on bills distributing a portion of the $1.8 billion the state received in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Lawmakers have also called themselves into special session after apparently not being happy with the process set up for distributing the federal dollars.

“There has not been much progress on the inflation relief that might go in that session (called by the governor), so we will just be going in to open the session and adjourning until we are prepared to do something more,” McCortney said.

“And then we will also go into special session that we called ourselves into for ARPA spending,” McCortney said. “You will see us take up, I believe, eight pieces of legislation now passed through all the committees, and we will take a vote on all eight of those on the floor Monday afternoon.”

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said lawmakers will consider more ideas for inflation relief than just the two items Stitt referenced.

He said Friday that lawmakers will introduce an array of bills, including items dealing with the income tax, grocery tax and businesses taxes. He expected some combination of the bills to reach the finish line.

“The inflation relief plan the governor is speaking of is the same House inflation relief plan we already passed months ago,” McCall said last month. “It’s disingenuous for the governor to attempt to take ownership of something he has been absent on all session.”

Stitt vetoed a measure that eliminated the motor vehicle tax and another measure that gave $75 in tax rebates to single filers and $150 to married filers.

“Governor Stitt has not reached out to me since adjournment,” McCall said Friday. “Regardless, House Republicans strongly support inflation relief, as evidenced by our regular session votes, and stand ready to advance ways to provide it yet again.

“Giving Oklahomans the most inflation relief possible is the right thing to do regardless of whether the governor ever decides to personally engage with legislators on the matter or not.”

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said it is hard to say what to expect with the special session.

“I think it is disappointing we have seen such a breakdown between the legislative branch and executive branch,” Virgin said. “It is spilling over into making good policy for the state.”

She said the state has an opportunity to eliminate its sales tax on groceries.

“It feels like at this point these political and personal disagreements are getting in the way of that,” Virgin said.

Contacted late Friday, Stitt’s office could not be reached for comment.

Featured video:

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.