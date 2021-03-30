Lawmakers OK with sanctuary state for guns, not for illegal immigrants

As a practical matter, Congress hasn't shown much inclination to confiscate legally owned firearms, regardless of the party in power, but the possibility remains a concern of many Oklahomans.

Goodwin also poked Steagall on a second bill he is handling in the House, SB 646, by Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, which would allow guns in restaurants where alcohol is served.

Goodwin pointed out that an armed person refusing to leave the premises of a restaurant when ordered to do so by management faces a maximum fine of $250, while persons refusing to leave a "riot" as designated by law enforcement are subject to a $1,000 fine and time in jail.

Steagall again said he did not see the connection and that the armed person could face other penalties.

Also advancing from the committee was SB 403, by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, which would extend a misdemeanor for "interfering or disrupting" state government to the local level.

Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, said he was concerned that such as statute would be used to stifle free speech, and he asked House author Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City, his definition of the First Amendment.

"What has that got to do with this bill?" asked Manger.