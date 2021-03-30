Lawmakers OK with sanctuary state for guns, not for illegal immigrants

Oklahoma legislators are willing to buck the federal government on guns but not on illegal immigrants, a House of Representatives panel reiterated Tuesday.
The House Public Safety Committee approved the Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act — Senate Bill 631, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain — and SB 572, by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, which would forbid any local government from acting as a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants by refusing to comply with federal immigration law.
Attempts by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, to point out the possible contradiction landed with a thud in the Republican-controlled committee room.
"A sanctuary state for a constitutionally protected right is in no way, shape, form or fashion tied to a sanctuary city or state for an undocumented alien," said Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, House author of SB 572.
But both bills do deal with state and local governments resisting federal authority.
SB 631 not only preempts local governments but potential federal action, as well. It declares "any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens" a violation of the U.S. and state constitutions.
As a practical matter, Congress hasn't shown much inclination to confiscate legally owned firearms, regardless of the party in power, but the possibility remains a concern of many Oklahomans.
Goodwin also poked Steagall on a second bill he is handling in the House, SB 646, by Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, which would allow guns in restaurants where alcohol is served.
Goodwin pointed out that an armed person refusing to leave the premises of a restaurant when ordered to do so by management faces a maximum fine of $250, while persons refusing to leave a "riot" as designated by law enforcement are subject to a $1,000 fine and time in jail.
Steagall again said he did not see the connection and that the armed person could face other penalties.
Also advancing from the committee was SB 403, by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, which would extend a misdemeanor for "interfering or disrupting" state government to the local level.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, said he was concerned that such as statute would be used to stifle free speech, and he asked House author Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City, his definition of the First Amendment.
"What has that got to do with this bill?" asked Manger.