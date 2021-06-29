Lawmakers grill Department of Corrections over closing of northwestern Oklahoma prison

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers grilled prison officials on Tuesday about the decision to close the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply before the end of the year.

Located 13 miles north of Woodward, the 1,105-bed minimum security prison for men will be closed due to a drop in the prison population and costs associated with upkeep of the facility, which was never designed to hold prisoners, lawmakers were told.

Currently, 414 inmates are at the prison, Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow told the Senate Appropriations Committee during a meeting at the Capitol. The prisoners will be transferred to other facilities.

To keep it open, the facility would need $35 million worth of repairs, Crow said.

Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Tricia Everest said she agreed with the Department of Corrections’ decision to close the prison.

She said that while it is clear that the decision is correct, the public announcement earlier this month and communications with stakeholders were poorly timed and executed.

Many in the community and on staff as well as lawmakers were not aware of the decision.