Lawmakers grill Department of Corrections over closing of northwestern Oklahoma prison

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers grilled prison officials on Tuesday about the decision to close the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply before the end of the year.
Located 13 miles north of Woodward, the 1,105-bed minimum security prison for men will be closed due to a drop in the prison population and costs associated with upkeep of the facility, which was never designed to hold prisoners, lawmakers were told.
Currently, 414 inmates are at the prison, Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow told the Senate Appropriations Committee during a meeting at the Capitol. The prisoners will be transferred to other facilities.
To keep it open, the facility would need $35 million worth of repairs, Crow said.
Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Tricia Everest said she agreed with the Department of Corrections’ decision to close the prison.
She said that while it is clear that the decision is correct, the public announcement earlier this month and communications with stakeholders were poorly timed and executed.
Many in the community and on staff as well as lawmakers were not aware of the decision.
The prison has a staff of 142 people, and Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said the Department of Corrections was “ripping” that many jobs out of a community with 300 people.
He called it a “death sentence” for the community, adding that the decision was “hasty.”
Murdock also said northwestern Oklahoma has been a loser when it comes to investment, and he questioned officials about why more money had not been spent to keep up the facility.
Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, said the next nearest DOC facility where staff could transfer is 76 miles away.
He asked Crow whether he would like to drive 76 miles to get to work.
“No, sir,” Crow said. “I would not want to travel 76 miles.”
Murdock asked Crow whether he lost sleep at night after making the decision to close the prison.
Crow said he loses sleep on a daily basis over the safety and security of staff.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he recognized that closing the facility was an executive decision.
Everest said that while officials want to close the prison before the end of the year, the closure likely will happen sooner.
Woodward Assistant City Manager Shaun Burnett said the decision will have a negative impact on the community in terms of lost revenue for years to come.