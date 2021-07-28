Lawmakers criticize OU over SEC decision; 34 sign letter expressing disappointment

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a letter to University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz on Wednesday, several lawmakers expressed disappointment in the school’s decision to leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference with the University of Texas.

“Based on the joint statement released Monday from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma you have chosen to advance the interests of the University of Texas as a partner instead of working collaboratively with your in-state partner at Oklahoma State University,” said the letter, signed by 34 lawmakers.

The move is expected to impact football-related revenue, recruiting and prestige.

“We are disappointed in the lack of transparency and making decisions of such magnitude at a time when the Oklahoma Legislature is out of session,” the letter said.

Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, one of the signers, said the purpose was to express disappointment with how the move was handled.