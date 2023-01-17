 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawmaker wants voters to make it harder to pass state questions

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to make it more difficult for voters to pass state questions.

Senate Joint Resolution 5, filed by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow state questions to be on ballots in only odd numbered years.

Also, a state question or constitutional amendment that would remove any rights of state residents would be required to pass by a majority of electors in the state as well as by a majority of electors in at least two-thirds of the state’s 77 counties, according to Senate Joint Resolution 5.

The measure does not explain what would be considered the removal of a right held by voters.

Hamilton did not respond to an email request for an interview concerning his resolution, which would not require the governor’s signature if passed by the Legislature.

Contacted by phone, he said, “I am sorry. I am going to have to cut you loose. I am waiting on another call right now.”

Michelle Tilley, campaign manager for Yes on 820, which seeks to legalize recreational marijuana, called Hamilton’s measure “undemocratic.” Gov. Kevin Stitt has put a state question on that issue on a March 7 special election ballot.

“Any attempt to limit the rights of Oklahomans to circulate petitions and change laws that the Legislature doesn’t want changed is very undemocratic,” Tilley said. “It is one of the first rights given to us in the Oklahoma Constitution, and this is the way people get to speak.”

State questions seeking to amend the constitution now require 177,958 signatures to get on the ballot.

Amber England worked on State Question 802, through which voters expanded Medicaid after lawmakers refused to do so. The measure passed in 2020 with 50.5% of the vote statewide. A majority of voters in only seven counties supported it, illustrating that larger counties have more sway than less populated, more rural counties.

“I think this is just more of the same,” England said. “We have seen politicians trying to make it harder for Oklahomans to exercise their constitutional right to the ballot for many years now.

“Oklahoma voters are smarter than this. They are going to see it for what it is — an attempt to consolidate power at the Legislature and take away power from voters.”

Oklahoma’s initiative petition process already is one of the most difficult in the country, England said, adding that the current process has worked for more than 100 years “on conservative issues and on progressive issues.”

“Any time I see a politician trying to make that process even harder, it doesn’t pass the smell test,” England said.

