Lawmaker wants voters to decide on daylight saving time for Oklahoma

For those who don’t much care if it’s standard or daylight saving time but just want somebody to pick one or the other, state Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, has a bill for you.

West’s House Bill 3146 would send a state constitutional amendment effectively outlawing daylight saving time in Oklahoma to a vote of the people.

“I do kind of lean to standard time,” West said, but he later added, “Either way, we can put this to bed” by letting voters decide.

That would be a first for what one might call a timeless issue. People have fussed about setting their clocks for more than 100 years, and in some ways since long before that.

But if the one thing Americans can agree on is that they’re tired of falling back and springing forward, they are just as unable to agree on which to stop doing.

Take the U.S. Senate. It can’t seem to agree on anything, yet last week it voted unanimously to let states decide whether to continue the biannual ritual of setting clocks forward and backward in accordance with switches between standard and daylight saving time.

“Today Oklahomans, parents, dog owners, and lovers of daylight are one step closer to not having to deal with springing forward or falling back,” said U.S. Sen. James Lankford, one of the bill’s sponsors.

But hold your hourglasses. Aside from the bill still needing to get through the U.S. House of Representatives, it doesn’t really settle the fundamental issue dividing Americans: daylight saving time versus standard time.

Lankford favors daylight saving time. So do golfers, people who like long evenings in the backyard, dog lovers and late sleepers.

But a lot of people — early-to-rise-early-to-bed types, dairy farmers, and those who don’t like going to work or sending their kids to school in the dark during winter, for instance — prefer good old standard time. It has a nice, solid sound. Nothing fancy. Nothing tricky. Just plain, reliable standard time.

West said that between his bill and the one passed by the Senate, perhaps Oklahomans will get some resolution.

“I’m going to keep pushing to put it on the ballot,” he said. “It really is a hot topic.”

West said he chose to make standard time the default setting for HB 3146 because federal law allows states to opt out of daylight saving time on their own but requires Congress to approve deviations from standard time zones.

In other words, Oklahoma could repeal daylight saving time on its own, but not standard time.

Whether Oklahomans or the rest of the country would stick exclusively to daylight saving or standard time is a good question. Since World War II, the entire U.S. has observed year-round daylight saving time only once, for about 15 months in 1974-75, and then it went from being widely popular to largely disliked in short order.

The biggest complaint: The sunrise didn’t occur until after 8:30 a.m. during the depth of winter. Traffic accidents, including several involving children walking to school, were blamed on the time change, and construction companies said it affected workplace safety.

Oklahoma has not been on year-around standard time since 1970, which means Oklahomans who were used to long summer evenings on the golf course or lake or puttering around the back yard would have to adjust. So would the businesses catering to them.

Like the congressional bill, West’s HB 3146 has a long way to go and has an important milestone this week: It must be passed by the full House of Representatives by the end of the week or go dormant.

If the House passes it, the bill would still have to get through the Senate and be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

West acknowledged that one problem with year-round standard time is that it would effectively put Oklahoma in a different time zone than most surrounding states for eight months of the year. He said, though, that some or all of those states might switch if Oklahoma did.

“If my bill passed and was signed, in fairly short order I think we’d see states already talking extensively about this decide they ought to do it,” he said.

