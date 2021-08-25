Law allowing Oklahomans to purchase cocktails to go at restaurants, bars goes into effect

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans can now get cocktails to go from bars and restaurants around the state.

House Bill 2122, dubbed the Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act of 2021, took effect Wednesday.

The measure also allows for single-serve wine, or seven ounces or less, to be purchased to go and be consumed off premises.

Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, the author of the bill, said the measure was requested by the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.

More than 30 states have passed similar measures, said Jim Hopper, Oklahoma Restaurant Association CEO and president.

“The reason we requested it is because the restaurant industry has been hurt so much during the pandemic,” Hopper said. “Anything we think could help them increase revenue and give them a better chance to survive is a good thing.

“The Legislature agreed with us and the governor did too. The result of that is fairly easy passage of the house bill.”

He said some restaurants are already taking advantage of the new law while others are going to watch and see how it works first.

Drea Nieves is the marking manager for Valkyrie, 13 East Reconciliation Way, in Tulsa.