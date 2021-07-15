Lankford touts second quarter fundraising ahead of congressional filing deadline

U.S. Sen. James Lankford touted his second-quarter campaign haul Thursday while facing a possible censure vote by the Oklahoma Republican Party this weekend.

Lankford's campaign said it brought in more than $660,000, with contributions from all 77 Oklahoma counties, during the three-month period ending June 30.

The campaign reported more than $1.6 million in cash on hand.

Thursday was the deadline for members of Congress and candidates for those positions to file second-quarter campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission, but Lankford is the only member of Oklahoma's delegation with a declared opponent for 2022.

That opponent, Tulsa-area pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, has aggressively attacked Lankford for voting to accept the electoral college results from the 2020 presidential election.

Doing so caused Lankford to be censured by several county Republican parties with a possible state party vote on the agenda of a Saturday state committee meeting in Edmond.

Lahmeyer's FEC reports were not available on the commission's web site at mid-afternoon.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern reported contributions of $189,048.12 for the quarter with $431,830.95 in cash.