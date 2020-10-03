 Skip to main content
Lankford quarantines after COVID-19 exposure to Utah senator diagnosed with virus

Lankford quarantines after COVID-19 exposure to Utah senator diagnosed with virus

U.S. Sen. James Lankford is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, he said Friday.

“I spoke w/@SenMikeLee–he informed me he tested positive for COVID-19,” Lankford tweeted. “We met several times this week & while I am not experiencing symptoms, upon recommendations of doctors & to ensure health & safety of others I will quarantine through Oct 12. Praying for Mike’s full recovery.”

Lee, a Utah Republican, announced he tested positive after suffering he described as similar to allergies.

An outbreak of COVID-19 in the Senate, especially among Republicans, could have an impact on confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Lankford said he will quarantine until Oct. 12, which is when Barrett’s confirmation process is scheduled to begin.

Lee, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said he will assist in Barrett’s confirmation although it is unclear how he will do so while suffering from COVID-19.

Barrett herself met with Lee this week and was at a White House Rose Garden event attended by several people, including Trump, who have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Oklahoma congressional members, Representatives Tom Cole and Kendra Horn, have previously been in COVID-19 quarantine. Neither tested positive for the virus.

Lankford

