Lankford opens campaign war chest, launches TV ads

U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s huge financial advantage over his two primary opponents will become more visible on Super Bowl Sunday with the launch of his first television advertisements.

Lankford had $2.8 million in cash at the end of the last reporting period on Dec. 31, about nine times as much as challengers Jackson Lahmeyer and state Sen. Nathan Dahm combined.

Some of that is going into his re-election campaign’s initial ad buy, a 30-second spot in which Lankford lambastes Democrats and the Biden administration and promises to “stand up” for parents, gun rights, border security, religious freedom and the unborn.

After Lankford promises to “do the right thing the right way,” the spot concludes with brief testimonials from several Oklahoma Republicans.

Lankford is seeking his second full term after winning a special election in 2014. He was elected to a full term in 2016, when he out-polled presidential winner Donald Trump.

Lankford’s refusal to go along with a scheme to reverse Trump’s 2020 defeat is now causing him the most re-election headaches. Dahm and Lahmeyer both cater to those who believe Trump won re-election, a conclusion not supported by established facts.