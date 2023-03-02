Related content Oklahoma Senate passes measure to lock the clock on daylight saving time

U.S. Sen. James Lankford is taking another run at locking the United States into year-around daylight saving time.

Lankford and Florida's Marco Rubio have again introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would set clocks on year-around daylight saving time.

“Twice a year Oklahomans ask themselves — why do we still have to change our clocks?" said Lankford in a press release. "Every mom of young children hates this time of year when alarm clocks change, but baby’s clocks don’t. It is past time to get this bill to the President’s desk so we can take the stress, headaches, and annoying twice-a-year reset of the clocks out of our lives."

This will be the fourth time through the legislative ringer for the Sunlight Protection Act. The Senate passed it last year on a voice vote, but it didn't get a vote in the House of Representatives.

Polling suggests that most Americans would like to end the "spring forward, fall back" routine of resetting clocks twice a year, but they are pretty evenly split on the solution. In almost equal proportions, they favor standard time or daylight saving time or say they don't care but want somebody to pick one or the other.

Some sleep scientists maintain that standard time is better for natural sleep cycles, but not everyone agrees, and many people prefer the longer evenings of daylight saving time.

The United States briefly tried year-around daylight saving time for about 10 months in 1973-74 but quickly abandoned it amid complaints about children going to school in the dark of winter.

Daylight saving time was introduced to the United States in 1918 and has been in use off and on — mostly on — ever since.

