Lankford, Inhofe oppose Democrats $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma joined all 47 other Republicans voting early Wednesday in rejecting the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

Passed with a 50-49 straight-party vote, the resolution sets the framework for a showdown on a broad range of spending issues.

“The Democrats have been clear about what they will enact with this budget resolution," said Inhofe. "The Green New Deal, amnesty for illegal immigrants and tax cuts for the wealthiest in Democrat-led states. This $3.5 trillion is clearly just a blank check for the radical left’s agenda.”

Inhofe also criticized the bill for tax increases, most of which would fall on the nation's highest incomes.

Lankford contrasted the bill's spending with tax cuts during the Trump administration and said, "Democrats’ $3.5 trillion wish list on new entitlements, climate change, and amnesty is a reckless spending spree that will accelerate the national debt. This is not what Oklahomans want, and this is not what our nation needs.”

Lankford and Inhofe also signed a pledge to not raise the national debt ceiling when the current one is reached later this year.

