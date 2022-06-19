Lankford draws plenty of opponents but looks likely to retain Senate seat

Whatever hot water U.S. Sen. James Lankford was in with the noisier elements of his Republican voting base early last year seems to have cooled at least somewhat.

Approaching the June 28 primary — early in-person absentee voting actually begins Thursday — Lankford’s poll numbers look solid, he’s not having any trouble raising money, and the state party is no longer actively working against him.

Anything can happen, of course. Lankford’s chief opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, is still rumbling about Lankford’s decision not to contest Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in some key states, and he still gets some applause when he says Dr. Anthony Fauci is a mass murderer who should be tried, convicted and executed.

A third candidate, Joan Farr, does not seem to be much of a factor but does have the novel distinction of running for U.S. Senate in both Kansas and Oklahoma this year.

And yes, that is perfectly legal — although Farr would have to pick one as a permanent residence should she win.

There is also a Democratic primary, one of the few in the state this year. It has been fairly quiet, with none of the six candidates having much money, but spirited and occasionally colorful.

Independents as well as Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary. On the ballot are Arya Azma, 32, Norman; Dennis Baker, 67, Tulsa; Jason Bollinger, 30, Oklahoma City; Jo Glenn, 69, Tulsa; Madison Horn, 33, Oklahoma City; Brandon Wade, 45, Bartlesville.

Libertarian Kenneth Blevins, 38, Sand Springs, and independent Michael Delaney, 58, Norman, will be on the general election ballot.

For Republicans, the primary is mostly about whether to stick with Lankford or go with the more radical Lahmeyer.

A pastor and businessman, Lahmeyer launched his candidacy on the premise that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud and COVID-19 a hoax. With the help of businessman Clay Clark, Lahmeyer surrounded himself with associates of former President Donald Trump, including retired Gen. Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani.

In fact, one of the Lahmeyer campaign’s recent expenditures was $5,000 to Giuliani’s legal defense fund for “advertising.”

At a Republican gathering in Tulsa last week, Lahmeyer repeated his rallying cry against “weak, corrupt, spineless Republicans,” who he says are the greatest threat to the nation.

Throughout the campaign, he’s included Lankford among the weak and spineless, if not the corrupt, because Lankford would not accede to the demands of the rioters who broke into the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and because of his apology to Black Oklahomans offended by an implied suggestion that voting irregularities occur only in urban areas with large African American populations.

Lankford has spent the past 17 months loudly criticizing the Biden administration for just about everything, but especially immigration and COVID-19 mandates, and being front and center against abortion rights.

On Thursday, Lankford lashed the administration for its contributions to inflation.

“The cost of eggs has gone up 32 percent in the past year,” he said.”The cost of milk is up 16 percent. The cost of butter also 16 percent. The cost of coffee, 15 percent. And the cost of baby formula — if you can find it — is up 13 percent.

“And gas prices? Oh, hello. Gas prices — that really has had an effect.

“Is this something intentional? Is this something accidental? Well, quite frankly, I think it’s a bit of both,” he said.

While Lahmeyer and Lankford have brought out the flamethrowers, the Democrats in the race have been more subdued but still occasionally tart.

Bollinger and Horn, for instance, went at it over Horn’s eligibility for office.

Somehow, Horn apparently failed to timely register as a voter after moving back to the state from the greater Washington, D.C., area last year, and Bollinger tried to have her removed from the ballot on the grounds that she was still not registered six months before filing as required by state law.

That law, however, does not apply to federal offices, and the U.S. Constitution only requires senators to be residents of the state they represent. Horn stayed on the ballot.

Bollinger now has a rather humorous ad campaign that tries to differentiate Madison Horn from Kendra Horn, the former congresswoman who is the sole Democrat in the state’s other U.S. Senate race, without mentioning Madison Horn’s name.

“I am running against a lot of people in the primary, but none of them are Kendra Horn!” he concludes after repeating Kendra Horn’s name several times.

Bollinger, an attorney, and Madison Horn, a cybersecurity executive, are both in their early 30s. They’ve raised an almost identical amount of money — each a little over $87,000. Both have expressed relatively moderate views.

Horn grew up in Stilwell, worked for a non-profit in northwest Arkansas after high school and wound up in Atlanta, where she joined a start-up cyber security firm that later migrated to the nation’s capital.

She is not related to Kendra Horn.

Bollinger is originally from southwest Oklahoma. He has accounting and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma and practices in Oklahoma City

Whether their relative financial advantage, such as it is, makes Bollinger and Horn frontrunners is difficult to tell. Glenn is well-known among Democrats in Tulsa County and across the state, while the other candidates are not.

Baker is a retired FBI agent. Azma is a Massachusetts of Technology graduate who made a perfect score on the SAT as a high school student in Norman 15 years ago. Wade describes himself as a third-generation union worker committed to LGBTQ and women’s rights.

The race may well go to a runoff, but the ultimate winner faces a tough general election. No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma since David Boren in 1990.

