Lankford campaign reports more than $1.2 million in third-quarter receipts

U.S. Sen. James Lankford's reelection campaign reported third-quarter receipts of more than $1.2 million, according to Federal Election Commission documents filed Friday.

Lankford, who expects at least two primary challengers, received net contributions of $1,117,354.46, and transfers of $126,510.21 from other committees.

About $860,000 came from individuals.

Third-quarter reports for Lankford's primary opponents, Jackson Lahmeyer and Nathan Dahm, had not been posted to the FEC website by Friday evening.

Lahmeyer issued a press release saying he'd raised $450,000 for the election cycle, which would indicate that he raised almost $200,000 in the third quarter, based on previous filings.

Dahm did not announce his candidacy until Sept. 28, two days before the end of the quarter.

Fundraising for other members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation were fairly modest by comparison.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who does not officially kick off his reelection campaign until next month, reported almost $160,000 in receipts, with cash on hand of $482,000 and debt of just over $1 million, owed mostly to himself.