Lankford appears back on track; newcomer Madison Horn wants to derail him

Since winning his first election 12 years ago, U.S. Sen. James Lankford has been one of Oklahoma's most popular office-holders. He won a crowded GOP U.S. Senate primary in 2014 and received more votes than Donald Trump in 2016.

Almost two years ago, though, some thought Lankford might be in trouble. His attempt to finesse what turned out to be manufactured claims about the 2020 presidential election brought attacks from left and right and a fire-breathing primary opponent who not only embraced but bear-hugged just about every COVID-19 and election conspiracy making the rounds.

The insurgency fizzled, though, and indications are Lankford is on his way to becoming Oklahoma's senior senator after the impending retirement of Jim Inhofe. Polls show Lankford leads Democratic challenger Madison Horn and two other candidates, Libertarian Kenneth Blevins, 38, and independent Michael Delaney, 58, by comfortable margins.

Horn has made a game of it. Virtually unknown, with no political experience and limited resources, Horn managed to win a crowded primary and runoff. Initially, her biggest asset may have been sharing a last name (but not a family tree) with Kendra Horn, a former congresswoman and the Democratic nominee in Oklahoma's OTHER Senate election this year.

That said, Horn has tried to campaign on her own terms — and on her own, period. She wanted to control her message and make her own decisions; consultants, she said, tend to take over, or try to, and she didn't want that. So none of what little money she raised, about $320,000 through Oct. 19, went to political consultants.

Horn's message has been that she is a candidate who "shows up," who listens to everybody, and is focused on results rather than party policy. It's a common theme among Oklahoma Democrats, most of whom insist they are practical moderates and not the wild-eyed radicals portrayed by Republicans.

The description seems apt in Horn's case, though. During a recent appearance on Oklahoma City television station KFOR's "Flashpoint," Horn said she does not want President Joe Biden to seek a second term and is frustrated the Democrats seem to have "forgotten that we were the party that helped the middle class" and "don't talk about issues that affect the (dinner) table."

Horn, 32, grew up in Adair County and graduated from Stilwell High School, where her father was the agriculture teacher. She says she's a distant cousin of Markwayne Mullin, another Adair County resident who is running against Kendra Horn in the other Senate election.

After high school, Horn migrated to Atlanta and then Virginia; she wound up a high-paying position in a cyber security firm even though she has no formal education in computers or engineering. She moved back to Oklahoma shortly before launching her Senate campaign last fall.

As most Oklahomans probably know, Lankford was speaking on the Senate floor in favor of a proposal to delay certification 10 days when the chamber had to be evacuated because rioters were advancing on it from within the building.

When the session resumed, Lankford withdrew his support for the measure and voted with the majority to approve the results.

That fueled the primary challenge by Jackson Lahmeyer while at the same time alienating many less conservative Oklahomans who trusted and supported him.

So-called "election deniers" continue to have significant influence in the Republican Party, but on a recent visit to the Tulsa World, Lankford denied Jan. 6 is much of an issue.

"On the campaign trail, I don't remember the last time I was asked about Jan. 6," Lankford said. "It must be eight or nine months."

He also denied trying to prevent Biden from becoming president.

"My focus was not on decertification of the election," he said. "Congress cannot decertify an election. An election is an election. ... We don't have the right to decertify. What I was asking for was a 10-day delay to say 'There are a lot of questions out there.'"

Since then, most of those questions have been answered and evidence has emerged that the ringleader of the 10-day delay movement, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, might have had something else in mind.

As a high-ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Lankford has had election oversight responsibilities and, after the 2016 election, pushed for all states to have ballot "paper trails" that allow for post-election audits. But for the most part, Lankford seems ready to move on.

He has a long list of priorities, much of it revolving around deficit-reduction and federal regulation and waste. He's also taken a deep interest in immigration.

"We've survived (political tension) before," Lankford said. "I do want to make sure people are heard, because the worst-case scenario is to tell someone to sit down and shut up, your opinion doesn't matter because someone who has the same opinion as you is out of control, and so so are you. That's the best way to drive somebody else to be out of control."