Karen Keith not reappointed to Oklahoma Historical Society board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Karen Keith, a Tulsa County commissioner and longtime member of the Oklahoma Historical Society’s governing board, has not been reappointed to the board.

Keith, who was set to be incoming president of the board, said Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office notified her on Tuesday that he would not be reappointing her to the panel.

She has served four terms on the Board of Directors since first being appointed by former Gov. Brad Henry.

“I am grateful for the time I have been able to serve and appreciate that he allowed me to serve for the first part of his term,” Keith said of Stitt. “I really hope I will have another opportunity to serve on the board.”

Kate Vesper, a spokeswoman for Stitt, did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Stitt appointed Carlisle Maybrey III to replace her, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

The governor makes 12 appointees to the 25-member panel. The other members are elected from within society membership. Board members must be members of the Oklahoma Historical Society.

“She was an incredibly good board member,” said Trait Thompson, Oklahoma Historical Society executive director. “We will miss her presence on the board.”

Keith is a Democrat who serves on the Tulsa County Commission. She is a former news anchor at Tulsa’s KJRH TV.