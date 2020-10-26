Kanye West, others join Trump and Biden on list of presidential candidates on Oklahoma ballot

Six presidential candidates, by the way, is not a particularly large number. Vermont and Colorado each have 21. Arkansas and Louisiana each have 13.

Historically, though, Oklahoma’s presidential ballot has been one of the hardest in the country to crack. Five names made the list for the state’s first presidential election in 1908, and no more than four have appeared since.

Five parties received votes in 1916, but one of them — the Progressive Party — did not have a candidate after Theodore Roosevelt refused the nomination.

Third-party and independent candidates have occasionally made some impact on Oklahoma elections, most notably the Socialist Party before World War I, George Wallace’s American Party in 1968 and Ross Perot’s 1992 independent campaign.

But none of those really affected the outcome of the election in Oklahoma, and Motta said there’s even less chance the Libertarian Jorgenson and the three independent candidates on the 2020 ballot will make much of a dent.

For one thing, he said, people who vote for long-shot candidates tend to be “die hards” who very well might stay home rather than vote for a Republican or Democrat.

Or, they are more interested in down-ballot races.