K-12 library books must meet 'community standards' under new Oklahoma law

Hogan Gore
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill to regulate content in school libraries crossed the finish line Friday as Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation requiring books to adhere to "community standards."
Gallery: Complaints of obscene books prompt list from Oklahoma Attorney General's Office
"A is for Activist," by Innosanto Nagara
A is for Activist is an ABC board book for the next generation of progressives: families who want their kids to grow up in a space that is unapologetic about activism, environmental justice, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, and so on.
"The Perks of Being a Wallflower," by Stephen Chbosky
Through a series of letters, Stephen Chbosky created a deeply affecting coming-of-age story. Caught between trying to live his life and trying to run from it puts Charlie on a strange course through uncharted territory.
"Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe
An intensely cathartic autobiography charts the author's journey of self-identity, including adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears.
"Lawn Boy," by Jonathan Evison
Mike Muñoz, a young Chicano living in Washington state, is searching for the American dream after being fired as the lawn boy in a landscaping business. His journey is a search to find the secret to achieving the American dream of happiness and prosperity.
"Forever," by Judy Blume
It's the beginning of an intense and exclusive relationship, with a future all planned. Written for an older age group than Judy Blume's novels for children, the book caused a storm of controversy when it was first published because of explicit sexual content involving teens.
"Queer: A Graphic History," by Meg-John Barker and Julie Scheele
From identity politics and gender roles to privilege and exclusion, Queer explores how we came to view sex, gender and sexuality in the ways that we do; how these ideas get tangled up with our culture and our understanding of biology, psychology and sexology; and how these views have been disputed and challenged.
"Be Gay, Do Comics!" by The Nib
This book is filed with dozens of comics about LGBTQIA experiences: personal stories to queer history and cutting satire about pronoun panic and brands desperate to co-opt pride.
"Two Boys Kissing," by David Levithan
The book is based on a true story of two 17-year-olds in a 32-hour marathon of kissing to set a new Guinness World Record, narrated by a Greek Chorus of the generation of gay men lost to AIDS.
"Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts)," by L.C. Rosen
Jack Rothman is 17 and loves partying, makeup and boys. His sex life makes him the hot topic for the high school gossip machine. A stalker who targets his online sex advice column becomes threatening.
"The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison
This book tells the story of Black, 11-year-old Pecola Breedlove who prays for her eyes to turn blue so that she will be as beautiful and beloved as all the blond-haired, blue-eyed children in America.
"Bad For You," by Abbi Glines
Krit Corbin is a rock 'n' roll artist with a drug and sex addiction. Blythe Denton moves into the apartment below him when she goes away to college. She asks him to turn the music down, but he brings her inside instead and eventually claims her as his.
"Before I Fall," by Lauren Oliver
Sam lives the last day of her life seven times, until she realizes that by making even the slightest changes, she may hold more power than she ever imagined.
"George," by Alex Gino
George is seen as a boy but knows deep down she is a girl. This is about a transgender-minded child who wants to be a girl in the school play.
"Speak," by Laurie Halse Anderson
Melinda gets raped at a school party. Her healing process has just begun when she has another violent encounter with the man. But this time Melinda fights back, refuses to be silent, and thereby achieves a measure of vindication.
"Between Shades of Gray," by Ruta Sepetys
Lina is a 15-year-old Lithuanian girl. One night, Soviet officers barged into her home and tore their family apart, sending them to a work camp in the coldest reaches of Siberia. Here they are forced, under Stalin's orders, to dig for beets and fight for their lives under the cruelest of conditions.
"For Black Girls Like Me," by Mariama Lockington
Makeda June Kirkland is 11 years old, adopted and Black. Her parents and big sister are white, and even though she loves her family, Makeda often feels left out. She wonders what it would be like to have a family who looked like her.
"You Should See Me In a Crown," by Leah Johnson
Liz has a dream of going to a college where her financial aid falls through. Despite her disdain for prom court, she puts on a campaign for queen because it offers a scholarship.
"On Thin Ice," by Michael Northrop
Ked Eakins’ father gambled their rent money, so Eakins plans to fix a vintage minibike. This puts him in the path of a school bully.
"The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein," by Kiersten White
Elizabeth Lavenza's thin arms are covered with bruises from her "caregiver," and she is on the verge of being thrown into the streets until she is brought to the home of Victor Frankenstein, an unsmiling, solitary boy who has everything except a friend.
"Fairest: The Lunar Chronicles: Levana’s Story," by Marissa Meyer
Levana is pure evil, hides behind a mask of deceit and uses her "glamour" to gain power.
"House of Furies," by Madeleine Roux
After escaping a harsh school where punishment was the lesson of the day, 17-year-old Louisa Ditton is thrilled to find employment as a maid at a boarding house. That is until she discovers the house owner and staff execute those who don’t pass their judgment.
"I Was Here," by Gayle Forman
When her best friend Meg drinks a bottle of industrial-strength cleaner alone in a motel room, Cody is understandably shocked and devastated. Cody finds Meg had a life of her own in college that she didn’t share with Cody, and Cody discovers her death is more suspicious than she thought.
"Hold Me Closer," by Will Grayson
In the companion to David Levithan's book, Will Grayson finally "tells his own story" as a musical. Readers learn Tiny’s full story, from his birth and childhood to his quest for love and his infamous 18 ex-boyfriends.
"Whatever," Michel Houellebecq
Just 30, with a well-paid job, depression and no love life, the narrator and anti-hero smokes four packs of cigarettes a day and writes weird animal stories in his spare time.
"Dear Evan Hansen," by Val Emmich and Steven Levenson
Autistic and ignored by his peers, Evan is faced with a grieving family mourning their son who had one of Evan’s letters in his possession when he committed suicide. Now Evan has friends and is noticed by the girl of his dreams, if he keep ups a lie.
"The Lovely Bones," by Alice Sebold
Told from a 14-year-old girl’s perspective who was raped and murdered. She is adjusting to heaven and watching life unfold without her. She can see her murderer trying to cover his tracks as well as her friends and family grieving.
"Symptoms of Being Human," by Jeff Garvin
Riley Cavanaugh is gender fluid. Some days Riley identifies as a boy, and others as a girl. They start a blog to release their true feelings and it goes viral. Riley has to choose of shutting it down or coming out.
"Whale Talk," by Chris Crutcher
A group of misfits struggle to find their places in a school that has no place for them. They started a swim team for the boys to look cool, and they bond on the swim meet bus.
"Red White & Royal Blue," by Casey McQuiston
The son of a president threatens both nations by hurtling himself into a secret relationship with a prince.
"Zenobia," by Morten Dürr
The girl Amina is one of a larger group of Syrian boat refugees sailing around the middle of the Mediterranean. As she sinks through the water, she recalls in flashes her life in the war-torn country.
"Burned," by Ellen Hopkins
Pattyn Von Stratten was raised in a religious and abusive family. A simple sex dream may not be exactly a sin, but it could be the first step toward hell and eternal damnation. Exiled to rural Nevada for being caught in a compromising situation with a boy, she finds love and acceptance.
"Crank," by Ellen Hopkins
A character based on the author’s daughter struggles with crystal meth. While under the influence, the girl discovers an alter-ego that will do all the things good girl Kristina won't, including attracting the attention of dangerous boys who can provide her with a steady flow of crank.
"Two Can Keep a Secret," by Karen McManus
The small-town Echo Ridge is picture-perfect, but it's hiding secrets. And before school even begins for Ellery, someone's declared open season on homecoming, promising to make it as dangerous as it was five years ago. Then, almost as if to prove it, another girl goes missing.
"Mastiff" by Tamora Pierce
A heroine named Beka Cooper fights crime in a world of magic. This is the third book in a series by a well-known fantasy author for young adults.
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," by Alvin Schwartz
The author is known for popular books on American folklore filled with gruesome tales of eerie horror and dark revenge.
"Infandous," by Elana Arnold
Sephor Golding has lived in the shadow of her unbelievably beautiful mother. Even though they scrape by in the seedier part of Venice Beach, she's always felt lucky. She meets a boy named Felix and her tale takes a turn she never imagined.
"Broken Things," by Lauren Oliver
Summer Marks was brutally murdered in the woods, and everyone thinks her two best friends did it when they didn’t. On the anniversary of Summer’s death, a seemingly insignificant discovery resurrects the mystery and pulls Mia and Brynn back together once again.
"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," by Sherman Alexie
Junior leaves his troubled school on the reservation to attend an all-white farm town high school where the only other Indian is the school mascot.
"All American Boys," by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds
Rashad was a victim of police brutality by a racist cop, and Quinn witnessed it all. Quinn has to decide which side of history he wants to stand on.
"The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas
Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter moves between two worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed. What Starr does or does not say could upend her community. It could also endanger her life.
"Thirteen Reasons Why," by Jay Asher
Clay Jensen returns home from school to find a strange package with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers several cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker, his classmate and crush who committed suicide two weeks earlier. Hannah’s voice tells him that there are 13 reasons she decided to end her life.
"Looking for Alaska," by John Green
Miles “Pudge” Halter is done with his safe life at home. His whole life has been one big non-event. He heads off to the sometimes crazy and anything-but-boring world of Culver Creek Boarding School, and his life becomes the opposite of safe. Because down the hall is Alaska Young. She steals his heart, and after nothing is ever the same.
"Bless Me, Ultima," by Rudolfo Anaya
A curandera, a woman who heals with herbs and magic, goes to live with a boy’s family in New Mexico. She graces him with the courage to face childhood bigotry, diabolical possession, the moral collapse of his brother and too many violent deaths.
"Brave New World," by Aldous Huxley
The 1932 novel sees its protagonist as the only character challenging the dystopian society inhabited by genetically modified citizens in an intelligence-based social hierarchy.
"The Chocolate War," by Robert Cormier
Refusing to sell chocolates in a school fundraiser may not seem radical, but a defiant act turns into an all-out war. The 1974 novel is an unflinching portrait of corruption and cruelty.
"I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," by Maya Angelou
The debut memoir from Angelou, raped at 8 years old by her mother's boyfriend, captures the longing of lonely children, the brute insult of bigotry, and the wonder of words that can make the world right.
"Lord of Flies," by William Golding
At the dawn of the next world war, a plane crashes on an uncharted island, stranding a group of schoolboys. They attempt to forge their own society, failing, however, in the face of terror, sin and evil.
"Bridge to Terabithia," by Katherine Paterson
The classic novel explores friendship, family and grief after a boy loses his friend, a fifth-grade girl, in a tragic accident.
"Of Mice and Men," by John Steinbeck
A classic novel, Steinbeck often populated his stories with struggling characters; his works examined the lives of the working class and migrant workers during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.
"A Court of Frost and Starlight," by Sarah Maas
The third in a series of books following a girl dragged to a magical kingdom for the murder of a faerie.
"Suicide Notes," by Michael Thomas Ford
A 15-year-old boy connects with others in the psychiatric ward after he wakes up with bandages on his wrists, committed for 45 days.
"By the Time You Read This I’ll Be Dead," by Julie Anne Peters
After failing several suicide attempts, Daelyn Rice starts visiting a website for “completers” and blogs about her life, uncovering a history of bullying that goes back to kindergarten.
"Milk and Honey," by Rupi Kaur
A collection of poetry and prose about survival and the experience of violence, abuse, love, loss, and femininity.
