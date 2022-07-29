Justin Brown resigns as head of Oklahoma DHS

OKLAHOMA CITY — Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown is stepping down, he announced Friday.

He was appointed to the position by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019, replacing Ed Lake.

Brown’s last day on the job at the Department of Human Services will be Aug. 19, said Casey White, a DHS spokeswoman. However, Brown will remain on Stitt’s Cabinet as secretary for human services.

“I am deeply appreciative of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointment to this position,” Brown said. “It has been my greatest honor to have the opportunity to serve alongside some of the most kind-hearted people, who are also warriors for vulnerable children and adults.”

He said the experience has changed his life.

“As much as I wanted to bring healthy change and growth to this agency and to help Oklahomans through the power of hope and dignity, what I’ve received from this season will be something I carry with me for a lifetime,” Brown said.

During his tenure, a plan was announced to clear the waiting list of people with developmental disabilities who were in need of state-funded services.

He also pushed to close brick-and-mortar DHS offices and relocate them to provide more access points while decreasing administrative costs.

Brown grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School in 1997. He earned a degree in finance from Oklahoma State University in 2001.

His career includes years as vice president of health care banking for the Bank of Oklahoma before becoming CEO of Choice Capital Partners, which owned and operated seven assisted-living and memory-care centers in three states.

“Over the last few years Justin Brown has helped countless Oklahomans in his role as Director at the Department of Human Services,” Stitt said in a written statement. “Under his leadership, we accomplished many victories for Oklahoma, including successfully eliminating the 13-year-long waiting list for disability services and bringing relief to thousands in our state.”

